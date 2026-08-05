Sunstates Security Acquires TorchStone Global

Sunstates Security Acquires TorchStone Global

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstates Security is pleased to announce it has acquired TorchStone Global ("TorchStone" or "TSG"), a global risk mitigation and security firm specializing in risk management consulting, protective intelligence, threat analysis, security program management, executive protection, and event security coordination. The acquisition marks an important step in Sunstates' growth strategy, extending the company's capabilities beyond contract guarding into intelligence-led advisory and executive protection solutions.About TorchStone GlobalFounded in 2010, TorchStone has built a trusted reputation providing sophisticated, intelligence-driven security solutions to high-profile individuals, families, corporations, professional sports leagues, athletes, and entertainers. Operating a proprietary Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) near Nashville, TN, TorchStone provides 24/7 threat monitoring and protective intelligence and delivers executive protection services in more than 100 countries. Over 150 corporations, 100 families, 15 non-profits and faith-based organizations, and 4 professional sports leagues have entrusted their security to TorchStone, whose full- time employees operate across more than 20 metropolitan areas in six countries. Named one of Entrepreneur magazine's "360 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America," TorchStone will continue to operate under its own name and brand, led by CEO and Co-Founder Frank Rodman and its existing leadership team.Sunstates and TorchStone Global“TorchStone brings a capability we've never had, an intelligence-led advisory and executive protection practice built by people who are the best at what they do,” said Denis Kelly, CEO of Sunstates Security. “We're not looking to change what makes them valuable; we're looking to give them the resources to scale and amplify their success. Through this alignment, our clients now have direct access to an extensive level of security expertise.”“Joining Sunstates gives our team the backing of one of the country's leading security solutions companies, without asking us to change how we operate or who we are,” said Frank Rodman, CEO and Co-Founder of TorchStone Global. “Our clients trust us because of our discretion, our rigor, and our team; all of that stays exactly the same. What's different is the depth of resources now standing behind us.”The combined organization will explore opportunities for the two companies to support shared clients, routing Sunstates' corporate clients to TorchStone for advisory and executive protection needs, and introducing TorchStone's clients to Sunstates' guarding capabilities where relevant, while each brand continues to operate independently in the market.About Sunstates SecurityFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Sunstates Security is a nationwide provider of security solutions with more than 7,500 employees. Sunstates is built on a simple promise: to deliver exceptional security solutions by investing in its people. With more than 600 training courses, a comprehensive quality assurance program, and a 93% client satisfaction rate, Sunstates has been recognized nationally, including three Forbes Best Employers awards for 2026, recognition as a TIME Best Private Company, three consecutive Training Magazine MVP Awards, and four consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000 list.

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