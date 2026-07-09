America's Best Private Companies 2026

Sunstates Security Tops North Carolina Rankings on TIME’s Inaugural "America's Best Private Companies of 2026" List

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstates Security has achieved a historic milestone, earning a prominent position on the inaugural America's Best Private Companies 2026 list published by TIME and Statista. Out of 500 elite private enterprises recognized nationwide, Sunstates ranked 51st and secured a monumental regional distinction: the number-one highest-performing company headquartered in North Carolina.America's Best Private Companies 2026Unlike traditional business lists that rely on self-reported corporate applications, TIME’s rigorous, data-driven methodology evaluates organizations through a dual lens of authentic workplace health and systemic societal impact. To measure internal culture, Statista conducted an extensive, independent analysis of survey data representing approximately 217,000 U.S. employees over a three-year period. This evaluation meticulously tracked critical workplace dimensions, including daily working conditions, atmospheric morale, salary equity, diversity, and direct recommendation rates among peers.The second phase of the evaluation partnered with the specialized technology firm The Upright Project to scientifically quantify each company's holistic "Net Impact." This advanced model measures an organization’s macroeconomic footprint across 19 distinct subcategories spanning society, knowledge, health, and the environment. By calculating the net balance of a company's positive contributions against its environmental and resource costs, the study isolates and rewards businesses that actively generate structural value for the communities in which they operate.Sunstates SecuritySunstates' top-tier ranking is a direct reflection of its strict adherence to a strategic growth model and a deeply ingrained people-first philosophy. Sunstates deliberately maintains low manager-to-client ratios to ensure exceptional frontline and client oversight and support. Furthermore, the firm builds industry-leading organizational stability by investing heavily in professional development and ongoing training. This TIME accolade serves as a crowning achievement in a big year of recognitions for Sunstates, closely following three consecutive Forbes Best Employers titles and several perfect 5/5 workplace ratings from U.S. News & World Report."Being named one of America’s Best Private Companies is a testament to our incredible team members," said Roberta Scoblick, Chief Growth Officer. "Earning this recognition confirms that when you invest deeply in your people and provide dependable, elite solutions, you create measurable value for everyone involved."National Security SolutionsEstablished in 1998, Sunstates Security is a premier national provider of professional security personnel and managed security solutions. Delivering highly tailored programs across corporate, commercial, and specialized sectors, Sunstates brings deep operational expertise to diverse environments ranging from educational campuses to high-security critical infrastructure sites.Discover how Sunstates can elevate your security operations; fill out a Contact Us form.

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