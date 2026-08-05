WSU variety testing program update

Meeting these global expectations requires more than good seed, it requires reliable, local performance data. This is where WSU’s VTP becomes indispensable. The mission of the VTP is to provide growers and the agribusiness industry with comprehensive information on the adaptation and performance of winter and spring wheat and barley varieties across the different climactic regions of Eastern Washington.

Washington growers rely on the VTP for objective and updated performance data when making wheat and barley variety selection. As explained by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service researcher and club wheat breeder Kimberly Garland-Campbell, “The WSU VTP is the foundation for multiple projects funded through the Washington Grain Commission and the Washington Research Foundation, including the Preferred Variety Brochure, soil and plant samples for mineral and nutritional uptake, and resistance to environmental, disease, and insect stressors.”

Garland-Campbell also explains that, in addition to providing variety performance data for producers, the test plot data supports breeding programs by helping breeders make decisions about advancing experimental lines and provides Extension education opportunities. This ultimately leads to better performing, more profitable varieties being released to growers.