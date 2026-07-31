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Hosting trade teams is part of WGC strategy

WSU winter wheat breeder Arron carter gives a tour of the WSU greenhouses to the aquaculture trade team.
Washington State University (WSU) winter wheat breeder Arron Carter (left) gives a tour of the WSU greenhouses to the aquaculture trade team.

U.S. Wheat organizes trade teams from all around the world. The trade teams that visit Washington, though, are most often specifically interested in soft white wheat. Because Washington grows world-class soft white wheat, countries with high-quality standards and strong baking industries visit Washington when U.S. Wheat organizes the event. This includes countries like Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines — three countries in Washington’s top five for exports.

In 2025, the Washington Grain Commission hosted participants from Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea.

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Hosting trade teams is part of WGC strategy

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