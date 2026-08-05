Educators Bring Forestry into the Classroom – One Tree at a Time

A new school year brings new opportunities to explore – and here’s my secret: you don’t need an entire forest to get started! It only takes one tree, one safe space outdoors, and one person willing to take the time to get students outside.

A single tree, a small patch of nature, or even open window blinds that allow students to observe the outdoors can become a place for students to ask questions, make connections, and experience the benefits nature has to offer for focus and well-being. Whether you have five minutes, one class period, or an entire unit, the Georgia Forestry Commission and our partners offer resources to help bring forests, fire, and careers to life!

Starting with one

The activities don’t have to be complicated or require special tools. Have one tree on campus? Invite students to “adopt” it, or to choose one near their home and create a journal to document it throughout the year. They can sketch its leaves, measure its circumference, record seasonal changes, observe visiting wildlife, or write about what their tree might experience. They can even record what they hear and observe around the area.

This simple activity can grow alongside your students all year – and it’s not just for science class. Trees and forests can support math through measurement and data collection, English Language Arts through descriptive writing and research, social studies through lessons about natural resources, land use, and Georgia’s history, and so much more. Whatever subject you teach, nature can be a part of the lesson. Sometimes, one tree is enough to inspire a whole year of discovery.

Bringing forestry to your students

GFC foresters, rangers, and other professionals are available to support schools, homeschool groups, libraries, and youth organizations across Georgia. Programs may introduce students to forest management, wildfire prevention and suppression, prescribed fire, forestry careers, and more.

Students can meet a real forest first responder and foresters, see specialized equipment, or learn how GFC professionals care for Georgia’s forests. Younger learners may even receive a visit from Smokey Bear!

How can you make that happen? Contact your local GFC office or Conservation Education Coordinator, Chelsea York, at cyork@gfc.state.ga.us to ask about opportunities in your area. Programs depend on staff availability and may change based on wildfire activity.

Let us help you find a resource that fits

Need something you can use right away? These resources can make it easier to incorporate forestry into almost any learning environment:

Educators looking for a larger project can also explore Tree Campus K–12, ArcGIS for Schools , and the Longleaf Alliance’s education resources.

You don’t have to be a forestry expert – or have acres of woods outside your door – to help students connect with Georgia’s forests. Start with one tree, one question, one activity, and see where the learning takes you.

Here’s to a school year filled with curiosity, discovery, and time spent learning among the trees!

Blog by: Chelsea York, Conservation Education Coordinator