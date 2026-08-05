Intelligent Technical Solutions Partners with Velocity IT, Expanding into Texas

Dallas-Fort Worth partnership adds 12 team members and gives ITS its 14th U.S. location and first Texas presence

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS), a national Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), has partnered with Velocity IT, a Dallas-Fort Worth managed IT services provider. The partnership adds 12 team members and Velocity IT’s DFW client base to the ITS platform, and gives ITS its 14th U.S. location and its first in Texas.

Velocity IT clients keep the same local team, with added access to ITS resources, including a 24/7 support hotline, an in-house Security Operations Center, AI enablement, and expanded managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, and technology services.

“Building Velocity IT since 2010 has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. What started as a small vision grew into a company built on trusted relationships, exceptional people, and an unwavering commitment to our clients,” said Kenny Riley, founder and CEO of Velocity IT.

Riley added, “Joining forces with Intelligent Technical Solutions marks an exciting new chapter not just for our team, but for every client who has helped us get here. They’ll continue working with the same people they know and trust, now backed by a national organization with deeper cybersecurity expertise, expanded compliance capabilities, and 24/7 support. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, and even more excited about what’s ahead.”

The partnership expands capabilities for both teams, giving Dallas-area businesses access to a wider range of enterprise-level IT and cybersecurity services backed by a national MSSP.

“We’re glad to welcome Velocity IT into the ITS family and continue building on the strong relationships they’ve established in the Dallas community,” said Tom Andrulis, CEO of ITS.

Andrulis added, “This partnership allows us to combine local expertise with the scale, security resources, and operational depth of ITS. Our goal is to make the transition seamless for clients while giving them access to stronger cybersecurity, broader technical capabilities, and the responsive support they need to keep their businesses secure and moving forward.”

“We talk to a lot of potential partners, and Velocity IT stood out right away. Their service quality and client retention told us everything we needed to know. We’re proud to have a team like theirs representing ITS in a new market,” said Meghan Brunner, chief integration officer at ITS.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS)

Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS) is a national Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) delivering cybersecurity, compliance, managed IT, and AI enablement to mid-market and regulated organizations across the United States. With a 24/7 in-house Security Operations Center (SOC), ITS provides continuous threat detection, incident response, and proactive risk management to protect critical systems and data.

By combining managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity, cloud solutions, AI enablement, and compliance expertise, ITS helps businesses reduce risk, meet regulatory requirements, and scale securely.

Learn more at itsasap.com. Contact the ITS team at marketingteam@itsasap.com and follow ITS on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube for updates.

About Velocity IT

Founded in 2010, Velocity IT is a Dallas-Fort Worth managed IT services provider that helps businesses improve uptime, security, and efficiency through proactive IT support, cybersecurity services, cloud services, backup and disaster recovery, Microsoft 365 consulting, business telephone services, and technology planning.

Serving organizations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Velocity IT focuses on responsive support, tailored IT strategies, and scalable technology services designed around each client’s business goals.

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