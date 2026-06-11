ITS Named to CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 for Fourth Consecutive Year

Managed Security & IT Company

ITS climbs to No. 378 on CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500, earning a spot among North America's largest IT solution providers for the fourth straight year.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS), a national Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), has been named to CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 for the fourth consecutive year, ranking No. 378 and climbing 15 spots from No. 393 in 2025.

The Solution Provider 500, published annually by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue. Spanning IT integrators, MSPs, MSSPs, and strategic technology partners, it is the channel's most comprehensive measure of solution provider scale. Inclusion reflects a solution provider's ability to grow while continuing to serve clients across a broad range of technology needs.

"Climbing this list consistently over the past four years is the result of our team's efforts. Sales, delivery, operations, support — everyone had a hand in this," said Mike Rhea, ITS Chief Revenue Officer. "We set out to hit our goals, and the way you do that is by making sure every part of the business is moving together. When the whole company stays focused on doing right by clients, the revenue follows."

The full CRN 2026 Solution Provider 500 list is available at CRN.com/SP500.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS)

Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS) is a national Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) delivering Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Managed IT to mid-market and regulated organizations across the United States. With a 24/7 in-house Security Operations Center (SOC), ITS provides continuous threat detection, incident response, and proactive risk management to protect critical systems and data.

By combining managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and compliance expertise, ITS helps businesses reduce risk, meet regulatory requirements, and scale securely. Learn more on our website.

Contact the ITS team at marketing@itsasap.com and follow ITS on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube for updates.

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