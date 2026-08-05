BuiltMyScore.com Launches Tip-Based Credit Repair Platform

New pay-what-you-value model helps consumers challenge inaccurate credit information without monthly subscriptions or upfront service charges

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuiltMyScore.com has launched a tip-based credit repair platform created to make credit restoration more accessible and transparent for consumers. Instead of charging expensive monthly subscriptions or large upfront fees, the company allows customers to decide what the completed service is worth and leave a tip in that amount.The model is designed for consumers who want professional assistance without taking on another recurring financial obligation. BuiltMyScore.com provides credit analysis, personalized score insights, credit monitoring, and support from a certified specialist. Customers also receive 24-hour access to an online portal where they can review information and follow their progress.No monthly or upfront credit repair is central to the company’s approach. BuiltMyScore.com positions itself as a no-cost credit repair agency because customers are not required to pay a fixed service charge. The tip-based credit repair model allows each customer to leave a voluntary tip after the work has been completed.Consumers frequently search for ways to remove negative items from credit report records or learn how to fix credit score fast. BuiltMyScore.com focuses on helping customers dispute inaccurate credit items that may be affecting their credit profiles. The company does not promise specific score increases or the removal of accurate information.“Many consumers delay addressing their credit because they are concerned about high monthly charges or upfront costs,” said Mike Brown of BuiltMyScore.com. “The tip model gives them an opportunity to receive assistance first and decide afterward what the service was worth to them.”The platform’s services include credit report analysis, dispute support, debt validation letters, goodwill letters and cease-and-desist letters to collection agencies when appropriate. Credit monitoring is also included at no additional charge, helping customers stay informed about changes to their reports and identify potential signs of identity theft.BuiltMyScore.com aims to help consumers boost their credit score without high fees by giving them information, tools, and guidance based on their individual credit circumstances. Its Transparent credit repair services are structured to clearly show customers how the process works and what steps are being taken on their behalf.Consumers can begin with a free credit consultation by phone or chat. Additional information about the platform and registration process is available at https://builtmyscore.com/ . Consumers can also visit the company’s Facebook page for updates and additional information.About BuiltMyScore.comBuiltMyScore.com is a credit repair company offering tip-based assistance to consumers seeking to understand and address their credit reports. Its services include personalized credit analysis, dispute support, credit monitoring, identity-theft assistance and online portal access. Rather than charging fixed upfront or monthly service fees, the company allows customers to leave a tip after work is completed.

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