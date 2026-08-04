eSUN Launches 24th Anniversary Appreciation Campaign on Amazon Italy

Special offers on PLA+, PETG-Basic and TPU-95A filaments, with savings of up to 49%

WUHAN, CHINA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global 3D printing materials brand eSUN is celebrating its 24th anniversary with a special promotional campaign on Amazon Italy, the first stop of its global anniversary celebration.During the campaign, customers in Italy can save up to 49% on selected eSUN 3D printing materials. The promotion features three of eSUN's most popular filament families— PLA+ PETG-Basic , and TPU-95A —supporting a wide range of applications, from hobbyist projects and rapid prototyping to professional engineering and manufacturing.Three Featured Materials for Every ProjecteSUN PLA+: Reliable Performance for Everyday 3D PrintingAs an upgraded PLA filament, eSUN PLA+ combines the ease of printing of standard PLA with enhanced toughness, impact resistance, and printing reliability.Its optimized formulation minimizes common printing issues such as warping and brittleness, delivering smooth prints, excellent layer adhesion, and high-quality surface finishes with outstanding detail.Made from bio-based materials and certified to FDA, EN71-3 Toy Safety, and EU Food Contact standards, eSUN PLA+ is ideal for everyday printing, educational use, creative design, and functional prototypes.eSUN PETG-Basic: Combining the Ease of PLA with the Strength of ABSeSUN PETG-Basic combines the user-friendly printing experience of PLA with the strength and durability of ABS, offering excellent impact resistance, chemical resistance, and heat resistance.Its upgraded formulation improves dimensional stability and reduces warping, making it suitable for everything from creative models and functional parts to engineering prototypes.With a naturally glossy finish and excellent detail reproduction, PETG-Basic is an ideal choice for users seeking strength, reliability, and consistent print quality.eSUN TPU-95A: Flexible Printing for Innovative ApplicationseSUN TPU-95A is a high-performance flexible filament offering excellent elasticity, abrasion resistance, and tear strength.Its outstanding flexibility and resilience allow printed parts to withstand repeated bending and stretching while maintaining excellent shape recovery.Ideal for wearable products, footwear, sports equipment, and other flexible functional parts, TPU-95A enables creators to expand the possibilities of flexible 3D printing.eSUN 24th Anniversary Promotion Now Live on Amazon ItalyThe eSUN 24th Anniversary promotion gives makers, designers, engineers, educators, and 3D printing enthusiasts across Italy an opportunity to experience eSUN's high-quality materials with exclusive anniversary savings.Visit the eSUN Amazon Italy Store to explore the complete anniversary promotion and discover the right materials for your next 3D printing project.About eSUNLeading the World in 3D Printing Filament Standards*Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd. (brand "eSUN") has over 20 years of expertise in high-performance polymer materials and is a leading global provider of 3D printing materials. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of FDM filaments, LCD Photopolymer Resin, and SLS powders, with products exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, delivering end-to-end solutions from consumer-grade to industrial-grade applications and from material innovation to digital manufacturing.(*Refers to lS0 5425:2023, "Specifications for use of poly(lactic acid) based filament in additive manufacturing applications", an international standard led by eSUN in 2023.）

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