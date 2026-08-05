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DPS Calls on Texans to Help Keep Students Safe This School Year

AUSTIN – As students head back to the classroom, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds all Texans to exercise heightened caution and adhere to safety measures implemented to protect students, staff and fellow drivers this school year. This includes tips on how to safely drop off and pick up your child from school, drive cautiously through school zones and talk to your family and loved ones about staying safe this school year and beyond.

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DPS Calls on Texans to Help Keep Students Safe This School Year

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