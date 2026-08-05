Multi-Agency Violent Crime Operation Leads to 51 Arrests in Midland County (DPS West Texas Region)

Midland Co. – In an ongoing effort to combat violent and felonious crime, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in coordination with multiple local, state and federal law enforcement partners, conducted a two-day Targeted Violent Crime Operation (TVCO) on July 31 and Aug. 1 in Midland Co.

Participating agencies included Texas DPS Criminal Investigations and Highway Patrol Divisions, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), United States Marshals Service and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

The operation focused on a proactive, multifaceted enforcement strategy. Officers targeted violent offenders and high-crime areas to disrupt and dismantle criminal activity.

Special emphasis was placed on interdiction efforts to remove firearms from individuals prohibited from possessing or carrying weapons, including convicted felons, violent offenders and juveniles.

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested 51 individuals on a variety of charges, including:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Felony and Misdemeanor Warrants

Possession of Marijuana

Evading Arrest

Driving While Intoxicated

Seized contraband and Recovered Property included the following:

11 ounces of cocaine

Over 4 ounces of marijuana

10 grams of THC

4 handguns

2 rifles

$1,078 in currency

Ammunition

1 stolen trailer

Additionally, 13 illegal immigrant referrals were made to Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

All arrested individuals were booked into the Midland County Jail.

The Texas Department of Public Safety remains committed to working alongside law enforcement partners to protect Texas communities and hold violent offenders accountable. These investigations highlight the critical partnerships between local, state and federal law enforcement partners to combat violent and felonious crime. If you see signs of criminal activity, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also make a report on iWatchTexas.

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(DPS –West Texas Region)