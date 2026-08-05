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Registration open for NIC Color Fun Run

Posted: Monday, Aug 3, 2026

A group of participants run past volunteers throwing color powder at the inaugural NIC Color Fun Run on Aug. 23, 2025.

Registration is still open for the North Idaho College Color Fun Run on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Community members of all ages are invited to walk, jog or run through 5 kilometers of NIC's Coeur d'Alene campus while being showered with bursts of colorful powder.

Check-in opens at 10 a.m. and the run begins at 1 p.m.

Registration is free for current North Idaho College students, current high school students and children ages 18 and younger. Registration is $20 for all other participants. Same-day registration will also be available. All participants who register and check in will receive an NIC Color Fun Run T-shirt, sunglasses and a bandana while supplies last. There will also be food available for purchase.

The color powder used during the event is made from cornstarch and food dye and is generally washable with water or a normal washing machine cycle. Participants are encouraged to wear clothing and shoes they do not mind getting dirty.

"People loved the Color Fun Run last year and we’re so excited to do again," NIC Marketing and Events Coordinator Elli Michael said. "Everything about it will be bigger and better and we can’t wait to see everyone coated in color powder.”

For more information or to register, visit nic.edu/fun-run

Participants run through the start line of the inaugural NIC Color Fun Run on Aug. 23, 2025.

Participants run through the start line of the inaugural NIC Color Fun Run on Aug. 23, 2025.

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Registration open for NIC Color Fun Run

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