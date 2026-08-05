SCHOOL REGIONALIZATION OFF THE TABLE FOR MIDDLETOWN

MIDDLETOWN, RI (AUGUST 3, 2026) – Middletown is walking away from the latest version of school regionalization with Newport.

During a meeting Monday night in Town Hall, the Town Council voted 5-0 to cease talks over the idea of combining schools with the City By The Sea.

Council President Paul M. Rodrigues, Vice President Tom Welch and Councilors Peter Connerton, Charlie Roberts and Barbara A. VonVillas were in favor, with Councilors Chris Logan and Dennis Turano not in attendance.

Rodrigues said given the outstanding news continuing to come out of Middletown schools and the uncertain financial situation in Newport and related factors, it didn’t make sense for the town to continue — for now.

Speaking with Newport Mayor Charlie Holder recently about the Middletown’s decision, Rodrigues thanked everyone for their time and diligence and he assumed it wasn’t the last time the two communities would be speaking about merging schools.

“Things change and I wanted to talk about it publicly and not leave everybody hanging out there on this subject,” Rodrigues said. “I was pretty passionate about it. I still am. It’s just the timing of it — based on discussions with councilors — is there’s not a will to move forward.”

Councilor Charlie Roberts agreed, saying he’d like to see Middletown and Newport schools work more closely together to offer better opportunities for students.

But at this time, Roberts said regionalization didn’t make sense for the town based on everything he’s seen, heard and learned.

“I feel the same way as many of the councilors here. Right now, things have changed a lot,” Roberts said. “I still think we should have discussions with Newport about how we work together…We’ve also stuck up for this town to when it’s come to Newport wanting to push this. They really wanted to get this on the (Nov. 3 Election Day) ballot and my colleagues up here pushed back and said ‘We’re not ready.’"

Middletown and Newport have flirted with the idea of combining schools in one form or another for four decades plus.

Reducing costs, diminishing student enrollments and offering a better education for every student have been cited for looking at the idea in the past.

In November 2022, Middletown voters overwhelmingly approved plans to spend up to $235 million to build three new schools in town at an 80 percent state reimbursement, a new regional school board and combined school administration, among other benefits.

Newport residents rejected the idea by less than 400 votes, sending the entire plan to its most recent defeat.

It was the last time regionalization was put before voters in each community. In August 2025, the Newport City Council asked Middletown to take a number of actions surrounding regionalization to restart those discussions.

Local leaders from each community have met about regionalization since then, talking about what it might look like and how everyone could benefit.

In early February, the Town Council named six members to the AIAC: Justin Buffman, Aimee Caminiti, Virginia Curtis, School Committee Chair Greg Huet, Kasey Kilbride and Town Councilor Barbara VonVillas.

About a week later, the City Council appointed Christopher Bowley, Penelope Hunt, former Middletown Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger, Michael Niedzwiecki, Brian Rochelle and Whitney Slade as its representatives.

Some have said the improvements to education and the money gained were worth it, others have noted Middletown wouldn’t get close to the same financial return on its investment as in November 2022 and they like the direction the school district under Superintendent Billy Niemeyer.

The School Committee’s position has been clear from the beginning of this round. In August 2025, the committee voted to not engage in the regionalization discussion with Newport and prohibited Niemeyer and his staff from doing so as well.

No one spoke from the Middletown schools about the council’s regionalization vote during the Monday meeting.

Continuing, Rodrigues said there was a lot to be excited about with the Middletown schools — for the entire community.

“We’re opening up a new school. Let’s get our schools opened up. Let’s start our new (Career & Technical Education) programs,” Rodrigues said. “Who knows down the road…You always want to continue to have a seat at the table and make sure you have a good relationship, whether things work out or they don’t because things may change.”

Document Link: https://mdl.town/NYCU-Regionalization

About Middletown

The Town of Middletown is a vibrant municipality located on Aquidneck Island, known for its scenic beauty, historic landmarks, diverse economy and strong sense of community. For more information about all we have to offer, visit MiddletownRI.gov online.

Media Contact

Matt Sheley

Public Affairs Officer

401-842-6543

msheley@middletownri.com