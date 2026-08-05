Middletown Meeting Matters -- Town Council | Aug. 3, 2026

MIDDLETOWN MEETING MATTERS MIDDLETOWN TOWN COUNCIL When: Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 Where: Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road Absent: Chris Logan, Dennis Turano Of Note: Held moments of silence for former Assistant Town Solicitor Roland Chase, Robert Hanley, the father of Public Works Director Robert Hanley, school mainstay Alicia Hicks and Betty Mello, the mother of Town Engineer John Mello. Council President Paul M. Rodrigues said each person contributed to the community in significant ways and would be missed deeply by their families, friends and the town itself.

Unanimously okayed setting aside a portion of the fines from the School Zone Safety Cameras into a dedicated account for school safety and road improvements. The cameras will go live again on Thursday, Aug. 27, where people going more than 10 mph over the speed limit will receive $50 tickets on school days from 7 am-6 pm.

Awarded a contract to D’Ambra Construction to repave Jepson and Mitchell’s lanes, with money from the work from the town’s Capital Improvement Program Special Revenue Fund as well as close to $108,000 in state road and bridge revolving fund moneys. Local leaders said the work will address two of the worst roads in town and the projects won’t add any money to the town’s budget.

Received a report from Shared Facilities Director Ed Collins that work on the new Middletown Public Library has been going well, particularly with grants and donations for the project at 110 Enterprise Center. Collins said thanks to those contributions, the project would get a new front entrance, HVAC units and sound mitigation work that will make the facility even more of a hub for Middletown. “We want to make sure when we get this money, it’s going to positively impact the building and enhance services,” Collins said.

Approved a simplified Memorial and Recognition of Distinguished Veterans and Citizens Policy from the Citizens Memorial Committee. Briefed by committee Chair Gregory Huet, the goal of the effort was to make it easier for the residents to understand the process and add more transparency. To view the policy, visit https://www.middletownri.gov/DocumentCenter/View/26881/Memorial-Policy-Update-8326 online. “Nice job by you and your team,” Rodrigues said. “I think we’re setting the bar high, which I believe is a good thing.”

Okayed a special event permit from Sid Abbruzzi for the Water Brothers III Surfing Competition at Surfer’s End on Oct. 3, 4, 17 or 18 depending on surf conditions. Town officials welcomed the event, which has been held in the past at the popular Sachuest Point Road surfing spot. Next Regular Meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 pm in Town Hall. Document Link: https://mdl.town/MMM-8326 About Middletown The Town of Middletown is a vibrant municipality located on Aquidneck Island, known for its scenic beauty, historic landmarks, diverse economy and strong sense of community. For more information about all we have to offer, visit MiddletownRI.gov online. Media Contact Matt Sheley Public Affairs Officer 401-842-6543 msheley@middletownri.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.