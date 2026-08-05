State Board Meeting (August 6, 2026)

Raleigh, N.C.

The State Board of Elections will hold a remote meeting via WebEx at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Any member of the public may observe the meeting online and by phone using the information below.

Online: Webex (Password: NCSBE)

By Phone: Dial 415-655-0003, enter access code 2427 616 0537#, passcode 62723#

Meeting materials will be posted as they are available to the State Board’s meeting folder.

The meeting agenda below is tentative and is subject to modification.

Tentative Agenda

Statement regarding ethics and conflicts of interest

G.S. § 138A-15(e)

County board member vacancy appointments

G.S. § 163-30

Consideration of early voting plans for November general election unanimously adopted by county boards of elections

G.S. § 163-166.35

Declaratory ruling request – initial consideration

G.S. § 150B-4; 08 NCAC 15 .0102

Guidance to counties in numbered memos

G.S. § 163-22(a) & (c)

Adjourn