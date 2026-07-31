State Board Meeting (August 3, 2026)

Notice of Remote Meeting

The State Board of Elections will hold a remote meeting via Webex at 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026. Any member of the public may observe the meeting online and by phone using the information below.

Online: Webex (Password: NCSBE)

By Phone: Dial 415-655-0003, enter access code 2432 547 3905#, passcode 62723#

Meeting materials will be posted as they are available to the State Board’s meeting folder.

The meeting agenda below is tentative and is subject to modification.

Tentative Agenda



Statement regarding ethics and conflicts of interest

G.S. § 138A-15(e)

Appointment of multicounty panel to hear a candidate challenge

G.S. § 163-127.3(2)

Adjourn





