Lincoln County Pasture Walk

Author: Grace Hershberg

Join the Lincoln County Conservation Program and Golden Sands RC & D for a pasture walk on August 12th, 2026 from 6-8 PM!

This event is FREE and registration is NOT required.

Leslie Derstine has graciously offered to host us for a pasture walk on Wednesday August 12th. This pasture walk will be laid-back. We welcome all farmers, regardless of experience level to come ask questions and help tailor the conversation to what you are most interested in.

About the Pasture Walk:

Leslie operates a cow-calf operation utilizing managed rotational grazing, and also custom grazes steers and heifers on an additional property. In addition, he has experience direct marketing his beef to consumers!

Other topics of interest include:

How to get started with rotational grazing

The benefits of rotational grazing

Things that have and have not worked on Leslie's farm

Opportunities for graziers

Grace Hershberg, Conservation Specialist with the Lincoln County Land Services Department will be available to share opportunities for graziers in Lincoln County. In addition, Brooke Patrick, Grazing Specialist with Golden Sands RC&D will be on site to help answer any questions about the grazing planning process and to provide additional grazing resource.

Click here for more information and to register,

