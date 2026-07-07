Household Hazardous Waste Collection - Clean Sweep

Date: Aug. 28, 2026

Time: 8:00 am - 11:00 am

HAZARDOUS WASTE CLEAN SWEEP & MEDICATION COLLECTION GUIDELINES:

DO NOT MIX MATERIALS TOGETHER!

Materials should be left in their original containers for identification.

If original container is damaged, place container and contents in a cardboard box lined with a plastic bag.

NO FEE HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION:

Agricultural Clean Sweep Pre-registration is required

Farm Pesticides such as weed killers, insect killers, fungicides, wood preservatives, and sanitizers will be accepted.

Household Hazardous Waste Clean SweepExamples of items accepted: cleaning chemicals, solvents, pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides.

No latex paints, motor oils, or electronic waste.

Pharmaceutical Clean Sweep Keep the medications in the original prescription bottle.

Blacken your name, but not the name of the medicine.

Animal/pet care medications accepted.

No needles, thermometers, nebulizers, or radioactive medication.

WASTE ACCEPTED FOR A FEE:

Non-agricultural, small business hazardous wastePre-registration requiredFluorescent Bulbs & Lithium Batteries

Fluorescent 4 feet or less: $ .50

Fluorescent - 5 feet or more: $1.00

HID/Sodium Vapor/Metal Halide: $2.50

Compact/CFL’s/U-Shaped/Circular: $1.00

NiCad/NiMH/Lead-acid Batteries: $1.25/pound

Lithium Metal Batteries: $7.00/pound

Lithium Ion Batteries: $5.50/pound

To register or for more information on the Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep Program contact the Land Conservation Department at (715) 627-6292.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ONLINE

For more information on the Pharmaceutical (Medication) Disposal contact the Health Department at (715)627-6250

Please stay in your vehicles during drop-off

Contractors will remove items from vehicle but will not enter the passenger compartment

Load your hazardous waste items into the trunk of your vehicle or bed of truck

If you have a hatchback or SUV load at the far rear of the vehicle

Place items in a disposable box or bag

Location: Langlade County Fairgrounds

Address: 1633 Neva Rd.

Antigo, WI, 54409

Contact Email: agossett@co.langlade.wi.us

Contact Name: Audrey Gossett

Contact Phone Number: 715-627-6385 x385

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