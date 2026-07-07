Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep
Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep (posted August 28, 2026)
Household Hazardous Waste Collection - Clean Sweep
Date: Aug. 28, 2026
Time: 8:00 am - 11:00 am
HAZARDOUS WASTE CLEAN SWEEP & MEDICATION COLLECTION GUIDELINES:
DO NOT MIX MATERIALS TOGETHER!
Materials should be left in their original containers for identification.
If original container is damaged, place container and contents in a cardboard box lined with a plastic bag.
NO FEE HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION:
Agricultural Clean Sweep Pre-registration is required
Farm Pesticides such as weed killers, insect killers, fungicides, wood preservatives, and sanitizers will be accepted.
Household Hazardous Waste Clean SweepExamples of items accepted: cleaning chemicals, solvents, pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides.
No latex paints, motor oils, or electronic waste.
Pharmaceutical Clean Sweep Keep the medications in the original prescription bottle.
Blacken your name, but not the name of the medicine.
Animal/pet care medications accepted.
No needles, thermometers, nebulizers, or radioactive medication.
WASTE ACCEPTED FOR A FEE:
Non-agricultural, small business hazardous wastePre-registration requiredFluorescent Bulbs & Lithium Batteries
Fluorescent 4 feet or less: $ .50
Fluorescent - 5 feet or more: $1.00
HID/Sodium Vapor/Metal Halide: $2.50
Compact/CFL’s/U-Shaped/Circular: $1.00
NiCad/NiMH/Lead-acid Batteries: $1.25/pound
Lithium Metal Batteries: $7.00/pound
Lithium Ion Batteries: $5.50/pound
To register or for more information on the Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep Program contact the Land Conservation Department at (715) 627-6292.
For more information on the Pharmaceutical (Medication) Disposal contact the Health Department at (715)627-6250
Please stay in your vehicles during drop-off
Contractors will remove items from vehicle but will not enter the passenger compartment
Load your hazardous waste items into the trunk of your vehicle or bed of truck
If you have a hatchback or SUV load at the far rear of the vehicle
Place items in a disposable box or bag
Location: Langlade County Fairgrounds
Address: 1633 Neva Rd.
Antigo, WI, 54409
Contact Email: agossett@co.langlade.wi.us
Contact Name: Audrey Gossett
Contact Phone Number: 715-627-6385 x385
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