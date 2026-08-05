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Museum Assistance Program accepting FY27 applications

The Museum Assistance Program, administered by the Maryland Historical Trust, is now accepting FY27 applications to support Maryland museums and institutional collections. The program helps historical and cultural museums strengthen operations, build professional capacity, and improve long-term sustainability. 

To learn more and apply by October 6, 2026, visit the program page.

 

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Museum Assistance Program accepting FY27 applications

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