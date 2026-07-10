Press Release: Maryland Heritage Areas Program Awards FY27 Grants

On July 10, 2026 Governor Wes Moore announced 58 matching grants awarded by the Maryland Heritage Areas Program totaling $5 million to Maryland nonprofits, local jurisdictions, and heritage tourism organizations. This grant funding will support the development of heritage-related, place-based projects across Maryland that promote economic growth through tourism, community enhancement, and sustainability. “You can not understand the history of America without understanding the history of our state,” said Gov. Moore. “The Maryland Heritage Areas Program grant awards ensure that the history and the culture that makes our state great, is preserved through private-public partnerships that boost our local economies, while enriching and educating Marylanders and all who visit our state.”

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