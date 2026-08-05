A one-stop power system solution provider integrating products, EPC services and smart operation management. power-distribution-equipment-oem current-transformer

30+ year power equipment manufacturer with CNAS-accredited production, serving utilities, industrial clients and EPC partners across 20+ countries worldwide.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global power grids accelerate modernization, renewable energy integration expands, and industrial facilities demand higher reliability from distribution systems, end-to-end power solutions that combine quality equipment, professional EPC delivery and intelligent operation & maintenance have become a core competitive advantage for project owners. As a leading power system solution provider integrating R&D, smart manufacturing and full-cycle project services, JUBANG delivers reliable, efficient and customized power distribution solutions for utility, industrial, commercial and renewable energy clients worldwide.1.About JUBANG: 30+ Years of Expertise in Power System InnovationFounded in 1993, Jubang Group Co., Ltd. has a registered capital of RMB 137.17 million and operates a 5.58-hectare manufacturing base with 135,000 square meters of standard workshops. The company's core business covers three major segments: complete power distribution equipment manufacturing, turnkey power EPC project delivery, and smart O&M power system solutions, forming a full-value-chain service system from R&D and production to on-site implementation and long-term operation.JUBANG holds 165 invention patents and 45 software copyrights, with an annual output value of 85 million USD. Its in-house testing laboratory is CNAS-accredited, and all products comply with international standards including CE, CB and KEMA-KEUR. The company operates under ISO 9001 quality management, ISO 14001 environmental management and ISO 45001 occupational health management systems.As a qualified supplier for State Grid Corporation of China, China Southern Power Grid and PetroChina, JUBANG has delivered projects for Fortune 500 enterprises including CGGC, China Datang, Pinggao Group, CREC and Zijin Mining. Its products and services have been deployed in over 20 countries and regions across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, including Iraq, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Germany, Turkiye, Russia, Vietnam, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates.2. Power Distribution Equipment OEM : Customized, Certified Manufacturing for Global PartnersLeveraging its large-scale smart manufacturing base and full in-house R&D capabilities, JUBANG provides comprehensive Power Distribution Equipment OEM services for global partners, system integrators and EPC contractors. Its complete product portfolio covers every segment of medium and low voltage power distribution:Power transformers: resin-insulated dry-type transformers (6-10kV, 35kV), oil-immersed power transformers, three-dimensional wound core transformers and combined transformersMedium voltage equipment: KYN28A-12 metal-clad switchgear, gas-insulated switchgear, ring main units, outdoor pole-mounted vacuum circuit breakersPrefabricated substations: compact, integrated prefabricated substation solutions for utility, industrial and renewable energy applicationsLow voltage switchgear: Schneider-authorized intelligent low voltage cabinets, withdrawable and fixed-type distribution panelsAll OEM projects follow strict quality control protocols, with every unit passing full electrical performance, temperature rise and partial discharge testing in the CNAS-accredited laboratory. JUBANG supports full customization including electrical parameter adjustment, structural design optimization and private label branding, with flexible MOQ terms to fit project scales of all sizes.3. Current Transformer : The Core Sensing Component for Safe, Accurate Power DistributionWithin every switchgear and substation system, current transformers (CTs) are indispensable sensing components that enable safe monitoring and reliable protection of power distribution networks. Operating on the principle of electromagnetic induction, CTs step down high primary currents to standardized, low secondary current values that can be safely measured by meters and relays, isolating monitoring and protection circuits from high-voltage power circuits.Common CT configurations include window-type CTs for compact switchgear integration, bushing-type CTs for high-voltage substation installations, and bar-type CTs for heavy-current industrial and transmission applications. Their core functions include precision current measurement for metering and billing, protective relaying for fault detection and rapid circuit isolation, and energy consumption monitoring for efficiency optimization.Compared to direct high-current measurement solutions, current transformers deliver enhanced personnel and equipment safety, higher measurement accuracy even at very high current levels, lower total system cost, and universal compatibility with standard protection relays and metering devices.JUBANG integrates high-precision, industry-grade current transformers across its full switchgear and substation product lines, ensuring reliable metering and fault protection performance for every deployed system. For engineering teams, procurement specialists and facility managers seeking a deeper understanding of operating principles, type selection and application scenarios, JUBANG publishes a comprehensive technical guide on the Current Transformer.4.Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: What core services does JUBANG provide?A: JUBANG provides three core service segments: complete power distribution equipment manufacturing and OEM services, turnkey power EPC project delivery, and smart O&M power system solutions. It serves as a one-stop partner covering equipment supply, project implementation and long-term operational support for utility, industrial, commercial and renewable energy projects.Q: What product categories are covered by JUBANG's OEM service?A: JUBANG's OEM portfolio covers full-spectrum power distribution equipment, including medium and low voltage switchgear, ring main units, gas-insulated cabinets, dry-type and oil-immersed power transformers, prefabricated substations and pole-mounted circuit breakers. All products can be customized for electrical parameters, structural design and branding, and comply with IEC, CE, CB and other international standards.Q: What is the main function of a current transformer in power distribution systems?A: A current transformer converts high primary currents into proportional, low-value secondary currents for safe measurement and protection. It supports three core use cases: precision current and energy metering, fault detection and protective relaying, and real-time energy monitoring for efficiency management. It is a fundamental component for the safe and stable operation of power distribution systems.Q: What certifications and project credentials does JUBANG hold?A: JUBANG holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 management system certifications. Its products carry CE, CB and KEMA-KEUR international certifications, and its in-house laboratory is CNAS-accredited. It is an official qualified supplier for State Grid, China Southern Power Grid and multiple Fortune 500 enterprises, with project experience spanning over 20 countries worldwide.5.Final ThoughtsAgainst the backdrop of global power grid upgrading and energy transition, reliable power distribution infrastructure and professional full-cycle services are critical to project success. With over 30 years of industry accumulation, large-scale intelligent manufacturing capacity and end-to-end EPC & O&M service capabilities, JUBANG continues to support global clients in building safer, more efficient and smarter power distribution systems.Whether you are sourcing standard distribution equipment in bulk, seeking a reliable power distribution equipment OEM partner, planning a full EPC power project, or looking for technical reference on core components like current transformers, the JUBANG team provides professional, responsive support across the entire project lifecycle. To explore the full product portfolio, download technical datasheets or request a customized project quotation, visit the official website to connect with the international business team.

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