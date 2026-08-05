The World's Leading Glass-Ceramics Innovator ceramic-and-heat-proof-glass kanger-glass-blog Shaped Glass-Ceramic Tempered Glass

World’s largest glass‑ceramic production base, 200,000㎡ capacity. Supply heat‑resistant glass for cooktops, ovens, fireplaces & home appliances to 60+ countries

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global home appliance brands continue to upgrade product performance and aesthetic design, high-performance heat-resistant glass has become a core component defining the quality of cooktops, ovens, fireplaces and kitchen appliances. As the world's largest glass-ceramic production and export base, KANGER Glass specializes in R&D, manufacturing and customized application of microcrystalline glass and specialty glass products, providing reliable material solutions for global household appliance OEM customers.With over 1,500 employees and a 200,000+ square meter modern manufacturing facility, KANGER Glass achieves an annual output of 500 million pieces, serving customers across more than 60 countries and regions including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Japan and Australia. Its product portfolio covers four core categories: glass-ceramic, borosilicate glass, tempered glass and low-emissivity glass, fully covering the material needs of kitchen appliances, heating equipment and household electrical products.The company adheres to lean manufacturing principles, operates an in-house testing laboratory, and provides full-cycle services including consultancy and co-design, technical training and quality tracking. It works closely with global appliance brands to customize glass panels based on specific thermal, mechanical and aesthetic requirements, supporting product differentiation and market competitiveness.1. Ceramic and Heat Proof Glass : High Thermal Stability for Demanding Appliance ScenariosAs the flagship product line of KANGER Glass, Ceramic and Heat Proof Glass features ultra-low thermal expansion coefficient and excellent thermal shock resistance, making it the preferred material for high-temperature appliance scenarios.The core glass-ceramic series covers multiple targeted formulations:Black glass-ceramic: Withstands rapid temperature rises up to 750°C, with a smooth dark surface ideal for induction cooktops, ceramic hobs and integrated kitchen stoves. It supports custom printing patterns, edge finishing and size cutting, with a full set of thermal performance test data available for OEM verification.Transparent glass-ceramic: Delivers stable thermal performance and high light transmittance, suitable for fireplace observation windows and indoor heating equipment, allowing clear visibility of the heating process while maintaining thermal safety.White glass-ceramic: Rated for 650°C continuous heat resistance, designed for modern light-colored kitchen appliance designs, matching minimalist and integrated kitchen aesthetics.Shaped glass-ceramic: Withstands temperatures up to 800°C, available in custom concave and special shapes for traditional Chinese woks and commercial kitchen stoves.Complementing the ceramic range, KANGER also offers heat-resistant borosilicate glass and low-E coated tempered glass for oven doors, providing clear cooking visibility, thermal insulation and energy efficiency. All heat-proof glass products can be fully customized in size, thickness, edge treatment and surface printing to match specific appliance designs.2. Kanger Glass Blog : Professional Technical Resource for Appliance Sourcing & Engineering TeamsTo help global OEM teams standardize procurement requirements and reduce communication and trial-and-error costs, Kanger Glass Blog serves as a dedicated technical knowledge hub for the specialty glass and home appliance industry.Updated weekly, the blog publishes in-depth guides for sourcing engineers, product designers and procurement teams, covering core topics including:Standardized RFQ frameworks for glass-ceramic cooktop panels, helping teams translate vague "black cooktop glass" demands into clear, comparable technical specificationsMaterial selection guidance for different appliance scenarios, such as comparing glass-ceramic vs. borosilicate for oven doors, and evaluating white vs. black panel performanceVerification standards for environmental claims and chemical resistance, helping brands validate supplier materials and avoid compliance risksTechnical checklists for panel drawing review, thermal performance data confirmation and interface matchingEach article is built on real OEM project experience, providing actionable tools and frameworks to help teams improve procurement efficiency, reduce project risks and select the most suitable glass solution for their product positioning.3.Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: What core product categories does KANGER Glass offer?A: KANGER Glass's main product lines include glass-ceramic (black, transparent, white and custom shaped), borosilicate glass, tempered glass and low-emissivity glass. The products are widely used in induction cooktops, ovens, fireplaces, kitchen appliances and heating equipment, supporting full dimensional and functional customization.Q: What are the key performance advantages of KANGER's heat proof glass?A: KANGER's ceramic and heat proof glass features an ultra-low coefficient of thermal expansion and excellent thermal shock resistance. The black series withstands rapid temperature rises up to 750°C, and the shaped series reaches 800°C. All products pass strict thermal, mechanical and safety tests, with stable long-term performance in high-temperature appliance operating environments.Q: What content can I access on the Kanger Glass Blog?A: The blog provides practical technical guides for appliance OEM teams, including cooktop panel RFQ checklists, material selection comparisons, thermal performance verification methods, environmental compliance guidelines and design best practices. It helps engineering and procurement teams standardize requirements and make more informed sourcing decisions.Q: Does KANGER Glass provide OEM co-design and customization services?A: Yes. KANGER offers full co-design and customization support, including custom size cutting, edge processing, surface printing, special material formulation development and shaped product molding. The technical team works closely with customers from initial concept to mass production, ensuring the final product fully matches appliance design and performance requirements.4.Final ThoughtsAs high-end home appliances and heating equipment continue to evolve, high-quality heat-resistant glass is no longer just a structural component, but a key factor affecting product experience, safety and brand value. As a global leading glass-ceramic manufacturer with large-scale production capacity and full technical service capabilities, KANGER Glass continues to innovate in material formulation, process technology and application solutions, supporting global appliance brands to launch more competitive products.Whether you are sourcing standard heat-proof glass panels, developing custom shaped ceramic glass products, or looking for professional technical reference for material selection, you can visit the official website to browse the full product portfolio, access the technical blog, or submit an RFQ with your design drawings and performance requirements.

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