Private Therapy Practices vs Corporate-Owned Platforms

PORT JEFFERSON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online access to couples therapy has made psychological support more accessible than ever before, making it easier for more people to take the first step toward getting help.Couples looking for treatment may not know how working with therapists from corporate-owned platforms can differ from being treated by psychologists in private practices. Therapists working for such companies may not be as highly trained as the latter and may also feel pressured to see a higher volume of clients.Psychologists in independent practices, typically with more experience, can tailor treatment to clients’ often nuanced individual needs.As the former have become dominant by buying up ads and airtime, psychologists who have their own independent practices have experienced a decline in their caseloads.Licensed psychologist Dr. Faye Lennon, who has more than 30 years of experience working with individuals and couples, says this could result in a missed opportunity for couples seeking more in depth and customized care.At the heart of Dr. Lennon's work is Imago Relationship Therapy, an evidence-based approach that sees conflict not as something to avoid, but as an opportunity for greater understanding, healing and connection. Throughout her career, Dr. Lennon has combined Imago Therapy with a range of other evidence-based approaches.Dr. Lennon works with individuals and couples experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, workplace stress, relationship difficulties, and major life transitions. Her broad training allows her to tailor therapy to each person's circumstances and goals, providing care that is both evidence based and highly personalized.Dr Lennon is well positioned to observe changes in the industry and highlight the challenges consumers now face.About Dr. Faye LennonDr. Faye Lennon is a licensed psychologist with more than 30 years of experience providing psychological counseling and couples therapy across Long Island, including Port Jefferson, Roslyn, Manhattan and The Hamptons.She specializes in Imago Relationship Therapy, marital and premarital counseling, anxiety, depression, trauma, workplace stress and major life transitions. Drawing on a range of evidence-based therapeutic approaches, Dr. Lennon tailors every treatment plan to the unique needs, experiences and goals of each individual or couple.

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