As Demand for Memory Care in Nashville Grows, The Crestmoor Highlights the Importance of Specialized Cognitive Support

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for memory care in Nashville continues to rise alongside the nation's aging population, The Crestmoor at Green Hills is highlighting the growing need for specialized environments designed to support older adults living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.According to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 7.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2025, a number projected to nearly double by 2060. Researchers also project that new dementia cases in the United States will double over the next four decades, underscoring the increasing need for communities equipped to provide specialized cognitive care.Industry experts note that memory care is becoming one of the most important areas within senior living as families seek environments that balance safety, structure, engagement, and dignity for loved ones experiencing cognitive decline.At The Crestmoor at Green Hills, memory care services are designed around evidence-based practices that support residents' daily routines, encourage meaningful engagement, and promote a sense of familiarity and comfort.The Crestmoor's memory care neighborhood incorporates design elements intended to support residents experiencing cognitive decline, including secure spaces, opportunities for structured social engagement, and programming tailored to individual abilities and interests. Industry research has increasingly highlighted the role that environment, routine, and personalized engagement can play in supporting the well-being of individuals living with dementia."The conversation around dementia care has changed significantly in recent years," said Shannon Stephens, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing for The Crestmoor at Green Hills.. "As demand for memory care continues to grow, communities must be designed with the unique needs of residents and their families in mind. Thoughtful environments, specialized programming, and access to a continuum of care are becoming increasingly important considerations for older adults."The increasing prevalence of dementia is creating new challenges for families across the country. Alzheimer's disease remains one of the leading causes of disability among older adults, and many caregivers face emotional, physical, and financial pressures as cognitive conditions progress."Families today are looking for more than supervision," said Rory McCook, Executive Director of The Crestmoor at Green Hills. "They want environments that recognize each resident as an individual and support their quality of life through meaningful engagement, consistency, and compassionate care."Senior housing researchers have identified memory care as a key area of focus for the industry in 2025, citing growing demand for specialized cognitive support and increasing awareness surrounding dementia-related conditions."Memory care is ultimately about preserving dignity and creating moments of connection," McCook said. "Our goal is to help residents feel secure, respected, and engaged while providing families with confidence that their loved ones are receiving personalized support."Pichon believes that education and awareness are equally important components of addressing the challenges associated with cognitive decline."Many families begin searching for memory care support only after a crisis occurs," Stephens said. "Greater awareness and education can help families better understand their options and make informed decisions before those needs become urgent."Located in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood, The Crestmoor at Green Hills offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care within a single community. Its dedicated memory care neighborhood is designed specifically for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, featuring a secure environment, specially trained caregivers, structured daily programming, and spaces intended to promote familiarity, engagement, and comfort. The continuum of care model also allows residents to access additional support as their needs evolve over time.McCook noted that one of the most significant shifts in senior living has been the growing recognition that memory care requires a specialized approach that extends beyond traditional caregiving."Effective memory care is about understanding the unique needs of each resident and creating opportunities for meaningful engagement throughout the day," McCook said. "The goal is not simply to provide support, but to help individuals maintain connection, purpose, and the highest possible quality of life."As awareness of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias continues to increase nationwide, senior living providers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers are expected to place greater emphasis on specialized memory care services and workforce development to meet future demand.About The Crestmoor at Green HillsThe Crestmoor at Green Hills is a senior living community located in Nashville, Tennessee, offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Developed by Bridgewood Property Company and operated by The Aspenwood Company, the community is designed to support residents through a continuum of care while promoting engagement, wellness, and quality of life. Its dedicated memory care neighborhood provides specialized support for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia within a secure and thoughtfully designed environment.

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