All Dogs Unleashed Carrollton Provides Basic Obedience Training for Foster Labradors

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Trainers work with rescue dogs from DFW Labrador Retriever Rescue Club to build foundational skills before adoption.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Labrador that sits, walks politely, and doesn't jump on a stranger at the door is a much easier dog to place in a new home. That's the logic behind an ongoing partnership between All Dogs Unleashed 's Carrollton headquarters and the Dallas Fort Worth Labrador Retriever Rescue Club, Inc. (DFWLRRC), a foster-based nonprofit that rescues and re-homes purebred Labradors across Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Tarrant counties.DFWLRRC doesn't operate a shelter, every dog in its program lives with a volunteer foster family for a minimum of 12 days before becoming available for adoption, giving foster parents time to get to know the dog and identify any behavioral gaps. Some of those Labradors arrive from owner surrenders or strays with little to no obedience foundation at all. Through the partnership, All Dogs Unleashed trainers at the Carrollton facility work basic commands, sit, stay, loose-leash walking, and polite greetings, into rescue dogs' foster period, aiming to send them into adoptive homes with a head start rather than a blank slate."A dog that already knows sit, stay, and how to walk on a leash without dragging someone down the driveway is just easier to fall in love with," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of All Dogs Unleashed in Carrollton, TX . "We see it from the other side of our business constantly, the number one reason families come to us for Board & Train is that nobody worked on these basics early. If we can get ahead of that for a rescue dog before it's even adopted, that dog has a much better shot at staying in its new home."The work draws on the same two-week Board & Train methodology that makes up the vast majority of All Dogs Unleashed's Carrollton business, scaled down to the foundational commands a foster dog needs most. Dogs are evaluated individually. Some need only a session or two to reinforce manners a previous owner had already started, while others need more repetition to unlearn habits like jumping or pulling.The Carrollton facility, located at 2401 Luna Road, serves as both a client-facing training center and the headquarters that trains new franchise owners for All Dogs Unleashed's national network. Community work with DFWLRRC runs alongside that commercial training calendar, with trainers volunteering time to work with foster Labradors as space allows.DFWLRRC's core adoption territory covers Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Tarrant counties, with an extended service area reaching into several surrounding counties. Families interested in adopting a Lab that has gone through basic obedience work can apply directly through DFWLRRC, while dog owners looking for structured obedience training for their own dog can reach All Dogs Unleashed's Carrollton facility directly.All Dogs Unleashed provides dog training, boarding, and grooming services through a national network of locations. Its Carrollton, TX facility serves as the company's flagship location and franchise training headquarters, specializing in a two-week Board & Train program supported by private lessons and behavior/obedience training. All programs are backed by a money-back guarantee and lifetime support for graduates. For more information, visit https://alldogsunleashed.com/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 2401 Luna Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006Phone: (972) 484-3647Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/

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