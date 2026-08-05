Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM Treats Fibromyalgia With Multi-Modal Conservative Care in Manassas

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Manassas clinic addresses central sensitization and widespread pain through gentle adjustment, exercise, and trigger point therapy, without drugs.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fibromyalgia affects an estimated four million adults in the United States, according to the CDC, and the average patient consults three to six healthcare providers before receiving a correct diagnosis, a process that often takes five years. For residents of Manassas and the broader Prince William County area seeking non-pharmaceutical management, Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM offers a structured conservative treatment program that targets the underlying mechanisms of fibromyalgia rather than masking its symptoms.Fibromyalgia is driven by central sensitization, a dysregulation of the body's pain processing pathways that amplifies nociceptive signals and produces widespread pain in response to stimuli that would not ordinarily register as painful. This neurological component distinguishes fibromyalgia from localized musculoskeletal injuries and demands a fundamentally different clinical approach.At the Manassas clinic, the treatment model combines five concurrent interventions: gentle full-spine and extremity chiropractic adjustment using Chiropractic BioPhysics (CBP) protocols; systematic identification and deactivation of myofascial trigger points through manual therapy and instrument-assisted techniques; graded therapeutic exercise that progressively reintroduces movement without provoking symptom flares; sleep hygiene counseling and cervical spine optimization to address the non-restorative sleep that perpetuates the condition; and patient education in pain neuroscience to rebuild confidence in physical activity."Fibromyalgia patients have usually been through multiple treatment cycles that focused on one symptom at a time, a medication for pain, a separate prescription for sleep, a referral for fatigue," said Dr. Cameron Hatam, Founder and Clinical Director of Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM in Manassas, VA . "We treat all of those dimensions in the same visit because they are interconnected. When we reduce muscular tension with trigger point work, sleep improves. When sleep improves, pain thresholds rise. The cycle reverses."The practice's multi-modal approach reflects a growing body of evidence supporting conservative management for fibromyalgia. A 2026 systematic review in the Journal of Clinical Medicine examined randomized controlled trials on spinal manipulation and dry needling for headache and migraine, conditions that share central sensitization pathways with fibromyalgia, and found measurable improvements in pain outcomes when these techniques were combined with active rehabilitation.CBP, which now has over 350 peer-reviewed publications supporting its structural correction methods, provides the diagnostic framework for the Manassas clinic's fibromyalgia program. Practitioners measure spinal alignment against established normative values rather than subjective impressions, allowing them to identify and address the postural dysfunction and biomechanical stress that contribute to the overall symptom burden. Follow-up imaging documents structural progress objectively.The program also equips patients with self-management tools, foam rolling protocols, self-mobilization exercises, breathing techniques, and thermal modality application, designed to extend the benefits of in-office care and give patients greater control over symptom fluctuations between appointments.Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM's Manassas office at 8420 Dorsey Circle, Suite 101, serves patients from Bristow, Gainesville, Centreville, Nokesville, and the broader Prince William County area. The office accepts new patients by appointment and participates with most major insurance carriers including Aetna, Anthem BCBS, UnitedHealthcare, and Cigna.Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM has operated four Northern Virginia clinics, in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge, since 2008. The practice integrates CBP-certified chiropractors, a family nurse practitioner, and a supervising MD under one roof, delivering eleven treatment modalities across all locations. Learn more at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-manassas-va ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 8420 Dorsey Cir STE 101, Manassas, VA 20110Phone: (703) 367-7878Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-manassas-va

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