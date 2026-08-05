Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM Manages Arthritis and Degenerative Joint Disease at Woodbridge Clinic

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Woodbridge chiropractors combine joint mobilization, MLS laser, and strengthening exercise to slow arthritis progression without medication.

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 32 million adults in the United States live with clinical osteoarthritis, and 88 percent of those diagnosed are 45 or older, a population for whom decades of anti-inflammatory medication carry cumulative gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and renal risks. Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM offers conservative arthritis management at its Woodbridge office that targets the mechanical source of joint dysfunction rather than relying on pharmaceutical symptom suppression.Osteoarthritis develops through a predictable sequence: cartilage thinning, joint space narrowing, osteophyte formation, and eventual subchondral sclerosis. Each stage alters joint congruency and reduces the shock-absorbing capacity that protects underlying bone during weight-bearing activity. Left unaddressed, many patients adopt guarded movement patterns that produce secondary problems, muscular atrophy, joint contracture, and cardiovascular deconditioning that ultimately accelerate functional decline.The Woodbridge clinic's arthritis program addresses this cascade through four coordinated interventions. Controlled articulatory joint mobilization, calibrated to the force amplitude and direction each affected joint can tolerate, stimulates mechanoreceptor activity, reduces periarticular muscular spasm, and improves synovial fluid distribution across the articular surface. Progressive strengthening exercise rebuilds the periarticular musculature that supports and protects the joint under the loading conditions of daily activity.MLS laser therapy, an FDA-cleared dual-wavelength system pairing continuous and pulsed emissions, reduces inflammation at the tissue level without the side-effect profile of oral anti-inflammatories. And targeted nutritional guidance addresses systemic inflammatory mediators, including dietary factors known to influence joint discomfort beyond what structural damage alone would explain."Arthritis is a degenerative process, but the rate of that degeneration is not fixed," said Dr. Peter Jones, Doctor of Chiropractic at Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM in Woodbridge, VA . "When we restore available range of motion, strengthen the muscles around the joint, and reduce the inflammatory load, patients regain function they assumed was permanently lost, and the joint itself experiences less pathological stress going forward."Dr. Jones, who graduated from Sherman College of Chiropractic in 1976 and brings nearly five decades of clinical experience to the Woodbridge and Alexandria offices, has treated arthritic patients across every stage of the degenerative spectrum. His work at Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM is integrated into a broader Chiropractic BioPhysics (CBP) framework supported by over 350 peer-reviewed publications, providing objective measurement of joint alignment and structural change rather than subjective assessment.For rheumatoid arthritis patients, the Woodbridge team coordinates with referring rheumatologists to ensure that conservative manual therapy complements rather than conflicts with disease-modifying medication. Treatment intensity and technique selection are calibrated to the current state of inflammatory joint involvement, and each patient receives a written long-term maintenance plan that specifies home exercise, recommended activity levels, and reassessment intervals.Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM's Woodbridge office at 14904 Richmond Highway, Suite 301, serves patients from Lake Ridge, Dale City, Lorton, Dumfries, and Stafford. The clinic accepts most major insurance carriers and schedules new arthritis evaluations by appointment Monday through Friday, with additional Saturday morning availability.Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM has operated four Northern Virginia clinics, in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge, since 2008. The practice integrates CBP-certified chiropractors, a family nurse practitioner, and a supervising MD under one roof, delivering eleven treatment modalities across all locations. Learn more at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-woodbridge-va ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 14904 Richmond Hwy Ste 301, Woodbridge, VA 22191Phone: (703) 499-8840Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-woodbridge-va

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