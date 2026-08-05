KB Associates Pte Ltd launches Subsea and Engineering Services

KB Associates Pte Ltd KB Associates Subsea and Engineering Services KB Associates Offshore Mobilisation and Support

Supporting our clients throughout the complete project lifecycle

This is a natural development for KB Associates, building upon the extensive knowledge and experience we have gained across the Subsea, Diving, ROV, Marine, Onshore and Offshore energy industries.” — Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KB Associates Pte ltd

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consultancy and Auditing specialist KB Associates Pte Ltd (KBA) moves into Subsea and Engineering Services KBA is proud to announce the launch of KBA Subsea and Project Engineering Services, an area of services our clients have requested from KB Associates. The Subsea and Project Engineering Services allows KB Associates to support its clients throughout the complete project lifecycle, from early concepts and feasibility studies through design, fabrication, mobilisation and workscope.The new Subsea and Engineering Services include:• Concept, FEED and Tender Support: Concept development, feasibility studies, constructability reviews and technical input into tender development.• Project Engineering: Technical coordination, project documentation, interface management and readiness planning.• Structural Design: Concept and detailed design of subsea structures, installation aids, tooling and project-specific equipment, including 3D modelling and engineering animations.• Fabrication Support: Fabrication coordination, technical queries, design changes, testing and final delivery.• Installation Analysis and Methodology: Engineering analysis covering lifting, transport, deployment, vessel motions, environmental conditions and offshore workability.• Procedures and Project Documentation: Development of installation methodologies, lift plans, procedures and offshore readiness documentation.• Mobilisation, Offshore Execution and Close-Out: Mobilisation assistance, technical troubleshooting, offshore engineering support and preparation of close-out documentation.“We have now brought together an in-house expertise and practical offshore / onshore experience needed to make this a reality. We have looked at expanding our services for several months and have now done so by developing a dedicated engineering capability. This is a natural development for KBA, building upon the extensive knowledge and experience we have gained across the subsea, diving, ROV, marine and onshore and offshore energy industries. Whether the requirement is a small, clearly defined design package or engineering support for a major project, our focus will remain the same - providing responsive, practical and reliable solutions that can be safely fabricated, installed and completed in a safe and compliant manner. We look forward to working with our existing and new clients as we develop this exciting new area of the business.” said Mr. Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KB Associates Pte Ltd.For further information, please contact KB Associates Pte Ltd at Tel: +65 6546 0939, or send us an email to marketing@kbassociates.org or visit our website www.kbassociates.org

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