KB Associates Pte Ltd launches delta-bravoPMS®

delta-bravoPMS® Dashboard delta-bravoPMS® Planned Maintenance System (PMS)

A Smart, Cloud-based Maintenance Management Solution

By combining cloud-based accessibility with industry-specific expertise, we are setting a new benchmark for maintenance management across the commercial diving, ROV, and wider industrial sectors.” — Darren Brunton

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consultancy and Auditing specialist KB Associates Pte Ltd (KBA) launches delta-bravoPMS® KBA is proud to announce the launch of delta-bravoPMS, an innovative cloud-based Planned Maintenance System (PMS) designed to simplify equipment maintenance documentation and recording, improve operational efficiency, and support regulatory compliance across a wide range of industries.Developed with the end user in mind, delta-bravoPMSprovides organisations with a secure, intuitive, and accessible platform for managing maintenance activities anytime, anywhere. With individual encrypted user logins, the cloud-based system ensures data security while enabling maintenance teams to collaborate seamlessly across multiple locations.The system streamlines maintenance management through simple and intuitive workflows that reduce administrative burden while improving visibility of equipment status and maintenance schedules. Automated email notifications keep maintenance teams informed of new work orders, assigned tasks, and completed work orders awaiting approval, helping organisations maintain efficient workflows and minimise downtime.To further enhance operational efficiency, delta-bravoPMSincorporates QR code equipment identification, enabling users to quickly access equipment records, update maintenance activities, and retrieve service histories directly from the field.The platform also features comprehensive reporting capabilities, including certification reports, equipment summaries, maintenance tasks due, open work orders, and spare parts status. Reports can be exported in both PDF and Microsoft Excel formats, providing convenient access across a variety of devices and supporting management reporting requirements.Additional features include automated alerts for spare parts and critical inventory levels, a comprehensive library of OEM data, and pre-populated maintenance checklists that promote consistency while supporting compliance with manufacturers' recommendations and industry best practices.By combining cloud accessibility, robust security, and practical maintenance tools within a user-friendly interface, delta-bravoPMSestablishes a new benchmark for digital maintenance management. The system enables organisations to improve asset reliability, enhance operational efficiency, and maintain compliance with OEM specifications and industry requirements.“At KB Associates, we believe technology should simplify compliance and empower operational excellence. Our delta-bravoPMShas been developed to provide organisations with a secure, intuitive and highly accessible maintenance management solution that streamlines workflows while maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance. By combining cloud-based accessibility with industry-specific expertise, we are setting a new benchmark for maintenance management across the commercial diving, ROV, rope access and wider industrial sectors.” said Mr. Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KB Associates Pte ltd.For further information, please contact KB Associates Pte Ltd at Tel: +65 6546 0939, or send us an email to marketing@kbassociates.org or visit our website www.kbassociates.org

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