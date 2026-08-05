All Dogs Unleashed Tampa Tackles Behavior Issues Driving Spring Pet Surrenders

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As Tampa Bay shelters hit capacity and turn away surrenders, the trainer focuses on the behaviors that most often send dogs back to the shelter.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Tampa Bay animal shelters reaching capacity this spring, All Dogs Unleashed Tampa is directing its training programs at one of the most preventable reasons dogs lose their homes: untreated behavior problems.The timing is pointed. On March 27, 2026, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay reported that both its Tampa and Clearwater campuses had filled every full-sized kennel and temporarily stopped accepting owner surrenders and strays needing those spaces. Adoptable dogs were being housed in intake kennels meant for incoming animals, leaving no room until current residents found homes or foster placements. Shelter staff pointed to housing limits, cost of care, and behavioral struggles as recurring reasons owners give up their pets.Behavior is the piece a trainer can change. Spring is one of the busiest stretches for new dog and puppy placements across Hillsborough County, and the same season tends to surface the habits that wear families down: leash pulling, jumping on guests, destructive chewing, nuisance barking, and dogs that will not come when called. Left unaddressed, those patterns are exactly what shelter staff hear about when a family decides it can no longer cope.The approach at All Dogs Unleashed centers on a two-week Board & Train program in which a dog stays at the Town 'n' Country facility for a structured daily curriculum covering obedience, boundaries, and off-leash control. Owners then complete a transition session so the household can keep the same commands and routine in place at home. The methods rely on canine psychology rather than punishment, which the company says produces results that hold up under real-world distractions."Most of the dogs that end up surrendered are not bad dogs. They are dogs nobody taught how to live in a house," said Willow Stone-Baumann, owner of All Dogs Unleashed in Tampa, FL . "If a family can get reliable recall and calm behavior in two weeks, the conversation about giving up the dog usually never happens."To keep owners from slipping back into old patterns, All Dogs Unleashed includes unlimited follow-up sessions for the life of the dog at no extra charge. The policy is built for the moments when a new problem appears months later, the point at which an unsupported owner might otherwise consider rehoming. The company also trains puppies as young as eight weeks, since early structure heads off the adolescent behaviors that often trigger surrenders down the line.For families adopting this spring, the company recommends booking an evaluation early rather than waiting for a behavior to escalate. The Town 'n' Country facility serves Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, and surrounding Hillsborough County communities.All Dogs Unleashed Tampa provides professional dog training and boarding from its facility at 8361 Stone Run Ct. in Tampa, Florida. The company specializes in obedience, off-leash control, puppy management, protection, and service and therapy dog training, using humane techniques grounded in canine psychology. Every program includes unlimited lifetime follow-up sessions to help owners maintain results. More information is available at https://alldogsunleashed.com/tampa/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 8361 Stone Run Ct, Tampa, FL 33615Phone: (813) 442-9538Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/tampa/

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