2i opens new delivery centre in Hyderabad

Group photo of team in Hyderabad 2i logo

Opening our Hyderabad delivery centre is an important milestone in 2i’s growth journey and an investment in the capability we can offer our clients.” — Dave Kelly, CEO of 2i

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2i, the UK’s largest quality engineering partner, has opened a new delivery centre in Hyderabad, India’s fastest growing IT hub for AI and engineering talent.The new centre expands 2i’s delivery capability as the business continues to grow and respond to increasing demand from enterprise clients, particularly around AI assurance. The Hyderabad team will work alongside colleagues in the UK as one integrated delivery organisation, bringing additional quality engineering and AI expertise to client programmes.Dave Kelly, CEO of 2i, said: “Opening our Hyderabad delivery centre is an important milestone in 2i’s growth journey and an investment in the capability we can offer our clients.“The team will work closely with our established UK operations, combining complementary expertise to give clients greater flexibility, delivery confidence and assurance as they manage increasingly complex technology change.”The centre strengthens 2i’s ability to support larger and more complex programmes across the public and private sectors, while continuing to invest in its people, expertise and delivery capability in the UK.-Ends-

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