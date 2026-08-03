Altimetrik Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 for Digital Engineering Services

Ignacio Segovia, Global Head of AI Digital Engineering at Altimetrik

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altimetrik, an AI-first digital engineering company, has been named a Leader in the Integrated Platform and Application Services category of the ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Digital Engineering Services (DES) report for midsize providers. It was also named a Product Challenger in Augmented Design and R&D Services.The study, which assessed 46 providers and qualified 39 in the category, evaluates the ability to design, build, and manage digital platforms and applications that serve as the foundation for scalable, secure, and intelligent enterprise operations. ISG described Altimetrik as “a modernization powerhouse that re-architects legacy systems into clean core AI-native platforms using automated accelerators and a practitioner-led engineering approach.”"Every enterprise now has access to the same frontier models. The playing field is level, and the difference will be made by the organizations that transform their operating and PDLC models around them. That takes digital foundations built for agentic engineering and the judgment to know where agents belong and where they do not," said Ignacio Segovia, Global Head of AI Digital Engineering at Altimetrik. "We are deploying that future today, inside our clients' platforms, with the rigor we have brought to enterprises for years: engineers augmented by agents and in full control, business rules and deterministic workflows that agents execute faster than any team could alone, proofs of concept turned into production. This recognition from ISG reinforces and validates our approach. The transformation is industry-wide, and the enterprises investing now in their agentic engineering capabilities and empowering their people with them will lead. Getting there takes a partner already doing it, and the best in the business are building with us."ISG cited Altimetrik's six-pillar engineering model that spans AI product lifecycle co-creation, digital experience design, AI engineering, agentic SDLC development, workflow orchestration, and human-agent experience design. The report highlighted PromptSpec, Altimetrik's agentic engineering and context engineering framework, which enables agent-augmented delivery inside the client's own environment and accelerates the path from idea to production with compressed release cycles. ISG also noted that Altimetrik's platform modernization approach reengineers the digital core to support multi-agent AI systems, real-time inferencing, and secure, scalable growth.The report also recognized the company's Cloud Migration Accelerator, which automates provisioning and governance of complex cloud resources. In quality engineering, ISG noted that Altimetrik uses autonomous AI agents through its API test automation accelerators and Test Case Optimizer to execute and maintain testing cycles, compressing validation timelines from weeks to hours for mission-critical finance and retail platforms.“Altimetrik, a strong player, delivers enterprise-grade engineering through its proprietary Digital Business Methodology,” said Shirish Kulkarni, Lead Analyst at ISG. “This approach transcends simple application development and creates high-performance, AI-enabled ecosystems.”Across AI digital engineering client engagements, Altimetrik reports more than 80% gains in developer productivity, 68% lower AI execution cost per agent task, 60% fewer user interface defects, 45% reductions in user story cycle time, and requirement-to-production delivery three times faster. Read the full report and learn more about Altimetrik’s AI digital engineering services.

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