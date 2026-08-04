Twenty-Forth [Fourth] Street School Camoridge Diary [Dairy] field trip, Denver Public Library Digital Collections. Copyright not evaluated.

Do you work with historic collections and want to enhance your knowledge of the digital collections lifecycle?

Do you want to feel more confident about creating digital collections that support the goals of your organization and the priorities of your community?

Do you work with archival collections or local history collections but do not have formal archival training?

Do you enjoy contributing to discussions, and learn better in small group settings?

If so, consider joining the Digital Collections Stewardship 2026-27 Cohort. For the 3rd year in a row, Colorado State Library (CSL) staff will lead participants through our Digital Collections Stewardship Program. We are seeking staff members at Colorado and Wyoming libraries, museums, archives, and historical societies who want to enhance their digital collections knowledge by participating in this 8-month, facilitated peer group learning experience from September 16, 2026 through April 21, 2027.

Learn more on the Digital Collections Stewardship website.

Register now through September 1, 2026. Please note: this experience is for professionals working in Colorado and Wyoming only.