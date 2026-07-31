Washakie County Library Staff Explores the Library of Congress

Washakie County Library Director Karen Jean Funk, Ten Sleep Librarian Rhonda Grobe-Carter, and Ten Sleep Library Assistant Carol Greet pose in front of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

While in Washington, D.C., accepting their award from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, several Washakie County Library staff members from the Ten Sleep Library toured the Library of Congress (LOC). Their tour went beyond the average tour of the LOC and became one of the highlights of their trip.

Thanks to a tour guide named Peter, Washakie County Library Director Karen Jean Funk, Ten Sleep Librarian Rhonda Grobe-Carter, and Ten Sleep Library Assistant Carol Greet were treated to many behind-the-scenes features at the U.S.’s largest library.

“We instantly knew Peter had done his research,” said Karen. “When he first met us, he told us he had watched our Wyoming PBS show, and he knew all about our IMLS award.”

Karen holds a copy of the Annals of Wyoming housed in the stacks of the Library of Congress.

The group engaged with an early copy of the Virginian and was shown the work of Wyoming Poet Laureate Peggy Simpson Curry. Their librarian hearts were filled to the brim when they were taken to the LOC’s basement to see the card catalog, and they delighted in the beautiful steel art deco shelves. They located the annals of Wyoming in the LOC’s stacks, were taken through the Reading Room, and ascended to the mezzanine overlooking the Reading Room where they found the Great Seal of Wyoming on one of the stained glass windows. Throughout the tour, Peter peppered them with trivia such as, “The Statue of Liberty (minus her torch) would fit inside the dome of the LOC.”

Library of Congress tour guide Peter shows Karen the works of Wyoming Poet Laureate Peggy Simpson Curry.

“The tour was amazing,” said Karen. “It was such a privilege to see things the public normally don’t get to see. Our thanks go out to our tour guide, Peter, for his great attention to detail.”

The Ten Sleep Branch Library was awarded a 2025 IMLS Service Award, and received their medallion at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. The IMLS Service Award medallion symbolizes the highest honor for museums and libraries in the U.S., recognizing their contributions to community service and engagement.

The Great Seal of Wyoming is depicted on a beautiful stained glass window.

The Library of Congress contains 22,000 drawers and 22,000,000 cards. No new cards have been added since 1980, but 10,000 items are added to the LOC’s online catalog every working day.