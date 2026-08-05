Homepage Realty Adds Vince Tyra as Partner

Homepage Realty partners Vince Tyra, Carrie King and George Barrett.

One of Louisville’s largest independent brokerages brings on respected business and civic leader to expand its agent-first model and media-forward approach

Homepage was built with an agent-first mindset, a collaborative culture and the belief that an independent local brokerage can compete at the highest level.” — George Barett

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homepage Realty today announced that Louisville business executive Vince Tyra has joined the company as a partner, bringing extensive experience growing companies and brands to one of the region’s largest independent real estate brokerages.Tyra joins Homepage owners Carrie King and George Barrett as the company looks to build on its growth, navigate increasing complexity within the real estate industry and continue investing in the marketing, technology and resources available to its more than 200 agents.“Homepage has established a strong brand and an agent-focused culture with significant opportunity ahead,” Tyra said. “Carrie, George and I are aligned on the vision for the company and on making sure our agents have what they need to win today and tomorrow. I have enjoyed a career growing brands and companies with many of the same qualities as Homepage, and I look forward to helping build on that momentum.”Founded in Louisville, Homepage has grown into one of the region’s largest independent brokerages, with more than 200 agents across two offices. Its brand is rooted in kindness, a genuine sense of family and an uncommon level of agent support, including in-house media, creative and marketing capabilities that operate much like a boutique agency.“Homepage was built with an agent-first mindset, a collaborative culture and the belief that an independent local brokerage can compete at the highest level,” Barrett said. “Welcoming Vince as a partner is an exciting step forward. His leadership experience, business perspective and commitment to Louisville strengthen our team and position us to keep investing in our agents, marketing, technology and long-term growth.”King and Tyra have known one another for more than two decades, building a relationship grounded in shared values and a mutual respect for business, leadership and service.“I’ve known Vince for more than 20 years and have been fortunate to call him both a mentor and a friend,” King said. “I’ve learned so much from him over the years, not just about business, but about leadership and the importance of treating people well. His success speaks for itself, and I’m excited to welcome him as a partner at Homepage. I know his experience, vision and leadership will help us continue growing, strengthen our company and find new ways to better support and serve our agents and clients.”Tyra previously served as vice president and director of athletics at the University of Louisville, leading the department during a pivotal period for the university. His broader career has included senior executive, investment and board leadership roles across private equity, apparel, manufacturing and other industries.Tyra will continue in his primary role as partner and chief operating officer of Southfield Capital. His partnership with Homepage is a personal investment and does not represent a departure from Southfield.The partners said Homepage will pursue continued growth without losing the culture and service model that have distinguished the brokerage.“Cool and fun don’t go out of style,” Tyra said. “We have an opportunity to build on Homepage’s legacy of unmatched service to its agents and their clients while preserving the cultural qualities that brought the company to this point. The goal remains helping make one of the hardest decisions in a client’s life one of the smoothest to execute.”ABOUT HOMEPAGE REALTYHomepage Realty is a locally owned, independent real estate brokerage serving the Louisville region. With more than 200 agents across two offices, Homepage combines local expertise with in-house media, creative and marketing support and a culture rooted in kindness, family and collaboration. The company is led by partners Carrie King, George Barrett and Vince Tyra.

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