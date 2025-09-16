Sauer Agency Launches as New Consultancy Offering Research, Strategy, and Creative Services to Regional Brands

Timothy M. Sauer, Ph.D., Founder of Sauer Agency

New Louisville-based firm partners with agencies and regional brands to turn consumer insights into smarter marketing strategies and creative work.

Great creative starts with great insights. Sauer Agency takes the guesswork out of marketing by turning consumer understanding into clear direction.” — Timothy M Sauer, Ph.D., Founder of Sauer Agency

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sauer Agency Launches as New Consultancy Offering Research, Strategy, and Creative Services to Regional BrandsMarketing strategist and researcher Timothy Sauer, Ph.D. has launched Sauer Agency, a Louisville-based consultancy dedicated to research, strategy, and creative consulting. The firm partners with agencies , regional brands, and growth-minded businesses to bring PhD-level insights and strategy into marketing execution.After nearly 12 years with LEAP Group, most recently as Vice President of Research & Strategy, Sauer founded the agency to help organizations make smarter marketing decisions by combining rigorous consumer research with practical strategy and creative consulting.“Great creative starts with great insights,” said Sauer. “Sauer Agency is designed to take the guesswork out of marketing by turning consumer understanding into clear direction for strategy, messaging, and creative execution.”Sauer brings more than 20 years of behavioral research experience, including running hundreds of focus groups, surveying hundreds of thousands of consumers, and teaching graduate-level research methods and statistical analysis. Pairing this expertise with a decade of marketing strategy and execution, Sauer Agency offers a rare combination of insight and innovation.Service areas include:Research + Evaluation: consumer insights, competitive audits, digital listening, and program evaluation.Strategy: brand positioning, messaging, go-to-market planning, and creative briefs.Creative Consulting: concept testing, brainstorm facilitation, and idea development.Headquartered in Louisville, Sauer Agency partners with clients locally, regionally, and nationally, helping organizations uncover consumer insights that drive smarter strategy and stronger creative outcomes.About Sauer AgencySauer Agency is a consultancy specializing in research, strategy, and creative consulting. Founded by Timothy Sauer, Ph.D., the firm helps agencies, regional brands, and growth-focused businesses transform consumer insights into actionable marketing direction.

