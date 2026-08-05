Spokane Courts Issue Updated Emergency Order on Operations Amid Spokane Complex Fire August 04, 2026 Spokane County Superior Court, Spokane County District Court, and the City of Spokane Municipal Court today issued Emergency Order No. 2026-02, updating court operations in response to the ongoing Spokane Complex Fire and related state and local emergency declarations. Effective Wednesday, August 5, 2026, the courts will resume normal operations. Jury trials remain suspended: All criminal and civil jury trials scheduled to begin between August 3 and August 14, 2026, are continued and rescheduled to Monday, August 17, 2026. Jurors previously summoned for trials set for August 10 are excused. No criminal or civil jury trials will be conducted until at least August 17, 2026. The time between the date of this Order and the next scheduled trial date is excluded from time-for-trial calculations under applicable court rules (CrR 3.3 and CrRLJ 3.3). The situation related to the Spokane Complex Fire remains dynamic and will be regularly reassessed. Any further adjustments to court operations will be addressed through issuance of a new order. The courts continue to prioritize the safety of jurors, litigants, attorneys, staff, and the public while maintaining essential functions. Media Contact:

Spokane County Superior Court Administration

(509) 477-5790 Spokane County District Court Operations please call: 509-477-4770 Spokane Municipal Court Operations please call: 509-625-4400 Spokane County Superior Court · Spokane County District Court · City of Spokane Municipal Court Washington Courts Media Contacts:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.