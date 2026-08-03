Spokane Courts Issue Emergency Order Adjusting Operations Due to Spokane Complex Fire August 02, 2026 Spokane County Superior Court, Spokane County District Court, and the City of Spokane Municipal Court today issued Emergency Order No. 2026-01 in response to the Spokane Complex Fire and related state and local emergency declarations. The Governor of Washington, Spokane County Commissioners, and the Mayor of Spokane have all declared states of emergency due to the severe impact of the Spokane Complex fire. Tens of thousands of residents have been displaced or evacuated, an estimated 700 structures have been lost, and widespread power outages continue to affect up to 40,000 residents. The Order continues the majority of civil and criminal matters scheduled for Monday, August 3, and Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The courts will reassess the need for any further continuances by 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, and will issue additional guidance if required. Key provisions include: All criminal and civil jury trials scheduled to begin August 3 through August 7 are continued to Monday, August 10, 2026, or later. Jury summons for trials set for August 3 have been cancelled, and no jury trials will proceed until at least August 10. If you are a juror called for service August 3, 2026 through August 7, 2026 you are hereby excused from jury duty.

Time between the date of this Order and the next scheduled trial date is excluded from time-for-trial calculations under applicable court rules.

In-custody first appearances (including juvenile) and Involuntary Treatment Act (ITA) hearings will proceed as normally scheduled.

Emergency ex parte matters, including Civil Protection Orders and related in forma pauperis requests, will continue to be heard. The courts recognize the significant disruption caused by the fire, including widespread evacuations, power outages, and loss of structures. These measures are necessary to protect the safety of jurors, litigants, attorneys, staff, and the public while ensuring essential court functions continue. Residents are encouraged to monitor official Spokane County Court and the Spokane Municipal Court websites and communication channels for updates as the situation evolves. The Order remains in effect and may be extended or modified as conditions require. Media Contact: Spokane County Superior Court Administration please call:

(509) 477-5790 Spokane County District Court Operations please call:

509-477-4770 Spokane Municipal Court Operations please call:

509-625-4400 Washington Courts Media Contacts:

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