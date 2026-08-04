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2027 Butler County Budget & Economic Development Survey

2027 BUTLER COUNTY BUDGET & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SURVEY


Butler County is seeking public input as it develops the 2027 budget and considers potential large-scale economic development projects. This survey asks residents to share their views on County service levels, property-tax priorities, and the factors that should guide decisions about major projects. For context, Butler County’s mill levy is the fourth-lowest among Kansas county governments, based on 2025 statewide data (see Budget Presentation .)


The survey ends September 9, 2026. 


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2027 Butler County Budget & Economic Development Survey

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