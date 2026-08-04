Split high court says county controls pension system staff pay

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association lacks final authority to set job classifications and salaries for its own staff, holding that the county board of supervisors retains ultimate control over compensation for pension system staff. The dispute began in 2018 after the county rejected classifications and salaries approved by the pension board for its own employees, ending a longstanding practice under which the county routinely adopted the board's recommendations.

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