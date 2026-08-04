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California Supreme Court Sets Date For Oral Arguments in Bianco Cases

The California Supreme Court has set the date for oral arguments in two cases filed in response to Sheriff Chad Bianco’s investigation into alleged election irregularities. Both cases will be heard in a special session set for 10 a.m. on August 24 in San Francisco. Earlier this year, Bianco, who at the time was running for governor as a Republican, launched an investigation into alleged election irregularities stemming from the November 2025 special statewide election for Prop 50. 

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California Supreme Court Sets Date For Oral Arguments in Bianco Cases

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