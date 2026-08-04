Texas State Trooper's Quick Actions Save Crash Victim's Life

Ft. Stockton — On June 24, 2026, emergency crews were dispatched to a rollover crash on Interstate 10 westbound near mile marker 230 in Pecos County. While en route, Pecos County EMS received reports that the driver had suffered a traumatic amputation of the left arm above the elbow and was experiencing severe blood loss.

Before emergency medical personnel arrived, Texas State Trooper Monte Jackson reached the scene and immediately assessed the victim.

A bystander had already attempted to help by using a belt as an improvised tourniquet. However, Trooper Jackson quickly recognized that the makeshift device was not providing enough pressure to stop the life-threatening hemorrhage.

Drawing upon his medical training and equipment, Trooper Jackson used his department-issued tourniquet and correctly applied it to the victim's upper arm, buying precious time until paramedics arrived.

According to Pecos County EMS, Jackson's rapid intervention was instrumental in stabilizing the patient before advanced medical care could be provided.

"It is the professional opinion of Pecos County EMS that Trooper Jackson's decisive, heroic actions saved the patient's life," the agency wrote in a letter recognizing his actions. EMS officials also praised all first responders involved, expressing gratitude for their professionalism and teamwork during the incident.

Dr. Gregory B. York, Trauma Medical Director at Medical Center Health System in Odessa, echoed that assessment.

In a letter of commendation, Dr. York noted that uncontrolled hemorrhage remains one of the leading preventable causes of death in trauma patients, and credited Trooper Jackson's quick assessment and proper application of the tourniquet with allowing for immediate hemorrhage control.

"The analysis of the situation and quick actions by Trooper Jackson are highly commendable," Dr. York wrote. "Please let him know his actions made a significant difference in a patient's life."

Despite efforts to identify the Good Samaritan who initially attempted to assist the injured motorist, investigators were unable to locate the individual before the Good Samaritan left the scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking that anyone with information on the identity of this Good Samaritan contact the Ft. Stockton DPS office at (432) 366-1080.

The incident serves as a powerful reminder of the critical role Texas State Troopers play beyond traffic enforcement. Equipped with lifesaving medical training and emergency equipment, troopers are often the first to arrive at serious crashes in rural Texas, where every second can mean the difference between life and death.

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(DPS – West Texas Region)