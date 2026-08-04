Major Updates to Our Online Name Indexes

For genealogists and researchers, a name index may be the key that unlocks a treasure trove of information. They are also far and away the easiest way to research our records.

We are excited to announce a significant milestone with several new and updated name indexes. This achievement is the result of dedicated work by staff and volunteers, combined with recent technological shifts that have allowed us to wrap up several projects.

Technology and Teamwork

The process of creating a name index from the first data entry to final publication is a meticulous endeavor that can often span years. After a long run of successful index releases, system and staffing changes created a backlog in indexing.

Recently, two factors helped us clear this hurdle:

Enhanced Staff Availability: Focused project management allowed our team to prioritize the final review and publication of these datasets.

Focused project management allowed our team to prioritize the final review and publication of these datasets. New Technology: The implementation of a new index system has revolutionized how we review and upload data, therefore shrinking the time between indexing and searching online. As this technology evolves, we will continue to improve the search user interface.

New vs. Updated: What’s Changed?

In this update, you will find two types of improvements to our name indexes:

New Landing Pages: These represent brand-new indexes now available for search in our system. For many of these records, this is the first time they have been searchable by name online. Updated Landing Pages: These are indexes already online that have been significantly improved. In most cases, “updated” means we have successfully linked the index directly to digital images of the original records. Previously, a researcher might have found a name in an index, but then had to browse a separate digital collection. Now, many of these indexes take you directly to the record with a single click.

New Indexes

These new additions cover a range of record types, from school records to county birth registers.

Updated Indexes

These pages have been refreshed and often include new direct links to digital archives.

Powered by Volunteers

The heavy lifting of indexing—transcribing names, dates, and locations from historical documents—is done by our amazing interns and volunteers. Their commitment to preserving Utah’s history ensures that these records remain accessible for generations to come.

We invite you to explore these new resources and see what you can discover!