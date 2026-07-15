Fall 2026 Internships

It may still be summer, but we’re already looking ahead to the fall semester! For Fall 2026, we’re excited to offer four competitive, stipend-paid internships designed for students interested in archives, public history, and digital access. These semester-long, in-person opportunities provide hands-on experience with historical records and mentorship from professional staff.

Records Review Internship

Join our Records and Information Management team and help ensure Utah’s government records are properly managed and preserved! This in-person internship offers a behind-the-scenes look at how state records are reviewed, appraised, and prepared for long-term preservation—or destruction. You’ll work with financial records to identify materials connected to the Utah Navajo Trust Fund (UNTF), gaining practical experience in records appraisal and retention. You will learn how archivists balance legal obligations, historical value, and storage needs while contributing to a major statewide records cleanup project.

Accessioning Internship (x2)

Spend a semester with our processing archivists! This in-person internship consists of working with staff in accessioning newly acquired historical records into the Archives permanent collection. You’ll have the opportunity to learn the accessioning framework applied at the State Archives and gain hands-on experience in identifying, organizing, inventorying, housing, and describing a variety of records from local governments and state agencies in Utah.

Reference Internship

Work with our Reference team to help answer research questions from the public! This in-person internship works directly with our Reference & Access Program Manager to learn how to locate records in our collection and provide excellent customer service through direct contact with patrons. Additional projects include updating and creating new research guides, authoring guest blog posts, and working with state agencies and their records.

More Information

These competitive internships require an application and interview. Internships last for one semester (between 10 and 12 weeks) with a minimum of 120 hours worked. Exact schedules and hours per week will be determined individually. Course credit can be provided if approved by interns’ institutions. A stipend of $1,000 will be provided at the end of the semester.

We welcome interns from diverse backgrounds and do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factors.

How to Apply

Please send an email to [email protected] with your resume and cover letter indicating which internship you are interested in. All applications are due by August 15, 2026 and decisions will be made by the end of August.