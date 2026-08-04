Tax Foreclosure Auction Set for September 14-16

Monticello, NY – The 2026 Sullivan County Real Estate Tax Foreclosure Auction will be held online only from Monday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 16.

For property owners

“Current owners, however, still have the opportunity to repurchase their properties, so long as they make full payment to my office by August 21, 2026,” explained Sullivan County Treasurer Kathleen Lara. “We don’t want anyone to lose their home and will work with tax-delinquent owners to the fullest extent the law permits.”

Further information for current property owners is available at https://www.sullivanny.gov/Departments/Treasurer/Foreclosures/ImportantInfo or by calling the Treasurer’s Office at 845-807-0200.

For bidders

Lara encourages potential bidders to register by September 14 at https://aarauctions.com/servlet/Search.do?auctionId=8250 to receive a packet via email explaining the terms and conditions of the September 14-16 auction, along with the foreclosure process and associated liens. A bidders’ seminar is available to watch online, as well.

Images and details of foreclosed properties will be made available at that website by September. There will be no showings of any foreclosed parcels, though most properties up for auction can be viewed from public roadways.

Bidding opens September 14 at 10 a.m. and concludes September 16 at 10 a.m. The auction covers parcels in the towns of Bethel, Callicoon, Cochecton, Delaware, Fallsburg, Forestburgh, Fremont, Highland, Liberty, Lumberland, Mamakating, Neversink, Rockland, Thompson and Tusten.

“Interested bidders should ensure they’ve done their homework: personally viewed the property or properties, checked for outstanding liens and assessments like water and sewer, and are familiar with the auction terms and conditions, particularly the taxes and fees for which they will be immediately responsible upon placement of a successful bid or bids,” Lara reminded.

All sales are subject to final approval by the Sullivan County Legislature.

More information can be obtained at nysauctions.com. The County Treasurer’s Office also welcomes inquiries at 845-807-0200.