Sullivan County Wellness Coordinator Participates in First Responder Roundtable

Sullivan County Division of Public Safety Health and Wellness Coordinator Jill Holland (seated in the chair) joined her peers at NYS’ First Responder Wellness Coordinators Roundtable in July.

Oriskany, NY — This past week, Sullivan County Division of Public Safety Health and Wellness Coordinator Jill Holland attended a two-day, invitation-only New York State First Responder Wellness Coordinators Roundtable. The event was hosted by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany.

More than 60 representatives from first responder organizations and State agencies participated in the roundtable, including the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Division of Criminal Justice Services, Office of Addiction Services and Supports, Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and Office of Mental Health.

Representatives from the Mental Health Association in New York State and the SUNY New Paltz Institute for Disaster Mental Health also participated.

During the two-day event, attendees discussed current and upcoming programs, training opportunities and resources designed to support the mental health, wellness and resilience of New York’s first responders. The roundtable also provided an opportunity for wellness coordinators and agency representatives from across the State to share successful programs, discuss emerging needs and strengthen professional partnerships.

“I was honored to be part of this roundtable and have already begun utilizing many of the resources we discussed to benefit our first responders here in Sullivan County,” said Holland. “Having a Statewide network of knowledgeable individuals, agencies and resources allows us to maximize our efforts, share best practices and ensure our first responders have access to the support they deserve.”

The Sullivan County Division of Public Safety continues to expand health and wellness initiatives for both uniformed and volunteer first responders throughout the County. These efforts include mental health awareness, stress management, peer support, suicide prevention, physical wellness and post-incident support.

For additional information about first responder health and wellness programs available in Sullivan County, contact the Sullivan County Division of Public Safety at 845-807-0508.