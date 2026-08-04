DMPED Digest - July Edition 2026

Letter from the Deputy Mayor

Happy summer! I love this time of year in DC because traffic is easy, restaurant reservations are more easily made, and it’s a great time to connect with people, both personally and professionally!

In DMPED, July has been an important month because we announced two new pieces of legislation that are intended to continue to strengthen our housing ecosystem in the District. The Housing Investment Protection Act and Illegal Occupancy Enforcement Act work together to provide clearer, fairer, and more predictable policies that protect residents and support our efforts to provide more housing in DC. To learn more about these bills, read the Housing Investment Protection Act, Illegal Occupancy Enforcement Amendment Act, and Legislation Fact Sheet.

In our “Open for Business” section of today’s newsletter, you can also learn about the other pieces of legislation DMPED introduced in July to advance the Fletcher Johnson and the Georgetown Boathouse projects, as well as read about the Draft RFK Master Plan and H Street Land Use and Market Study.

Our work to grow DC’s economy and create new business and job opportunities for DC residents and entrepreneurs does not stop, even though we do get to use a little extra time in the summer months to reset and recharge!

Sincerely,

Deputy Mayor Albert

Read the full Newsletter here