DMPED Digest - June Edition 2026

Letter from the Deputy Mayor

As Summer comes into full swing, DMPED continues to advance priorities that support economic growth for our businesses and residents. DC has already hosted a number of incredible events this month, including Capital Pride, World Cup watch parties, the Wizards first pick in the NBA draft, the re-opening of the National Geographic Museum, and Eat250, where 200 DC local restaurants participated.

As we get ready for the July 4th weekend, we invite you to enjoy the DC250 events our city has planned. From museums that bring our nation’s history to life, to local activities throughout the city, there is a lot to explore. Visit DC250.us to learn more!

Beyond the fireworks and festivities, this Independence Day is also a time to reflect on the societal values and aspirations contained within the Declaration of Independence. In addition to its political ideals, the Declaration of Independence sought to address the American colonies’ core grievances, which were deeply economic. By celebrating our foundational freedom to work, trade, and prosper, we are reminded that our strength as a community is achieved by building our collective prosperity.

Enjoy everything DC has to offer this Independence Day – and stay hydrated!

Sincerely,

Deputy Mayor Nina Albert

