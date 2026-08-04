Sandoval County Dems SLAM their own Sheriff

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 4, 2026 Albuquerque, NM – This week, the Democratic Party of Sandoval County issued a Letter to the Editor in which they shame Sheriff Jesse James Casaus for his endorsement of a Republican successor. This LTE was published by Rio Rancho news. RPNM releases the following statement on their comments: “Shame on the Democratic Party of Sandoval County for writing their disgraceful letter to the editor slamming Sheriff Jesse James Casaus for endorsing a Republican candidate,” said Interim Chairman Mike Nelson. “Thanks to the amazing job done by Sheriff Casaus, Sandoval County is one of the safest counties in New Mexico. Democrats all over our state need to get the memo that public safety should not be a partisan issue and that keeping New Mexico communities safe should be the highest priority of any sheriff, regardless of party affiliation. Sheriff Casaus recognizes that Victor Rodriguez would follow in his footsteps by continuing to keep Sandoval County as safe as possible. As if there weren’t enough examples already, this is yet another instance of New Mexico Democrats putting politics above the well-being of New Mexicans.” ###

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