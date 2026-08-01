Leger Fernandez Votes Against Bipartisan Bill to Stop Congressional Insider Trading — As Her Own Net Worth Grows and Financial Disclosures Sit Delayed

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 28, 2026 Bill passed House 232-198 with bipartisan support; Leger Fernandez’s net worth grew nearly 60% since taking office CLOVIS, NM — Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez voted today against H.R. 7008, the Stop Insider Trading Act, a bipartisan bill that would bar members of Congress and their spouses from trading individual stocks while in office. The House passed the bill 232–198 on July 22, with every voting Republican and 13 Democrats supporting it. Leger Fernandez voted no. The vote comes as Leger Fernandez’s own personal finances face new scrutiny. According to her financial disclosures, her net worth grew from $1.38 million when she took office in 2021 to $2.19 million in her most recent filing from 2024—an increase of nearly 60 percent. Her disclosure for calendar year 2025—legally due May 15, 2026—is not yet public. Leger Fernandez requested and received a 90-day extension, pushing her filing deadline to August 13, 2026. Martin Zamora, the Republican challenger running to represent New Mexico’s Third Congressional District, called the vote “a clear signal of whose interests Washington insiders protect first.” “Thirteen House Democrats crossed the aisle to vote for basic transparency and accountability. Teresa Leger Fernandez wasn’t one of them,” said Zamora. “New Mexicans are struggling to pay for groceries and gas, and their congresswoman just voted down a bipartisan bill that would stop members of Congress from trading on information the rest of us don’t have. Meanwhile, her own net worth has grown by nearly 60 percent since she got to Washington, and her latest financial disclosure is delayed past the deadline. New Mexico families deserve answers, not extensions.” Zamora has called on Leger Fernandez to release her 2025 financial disclosure immediately rather than waiting for the extended deadline.”If there’s nothing to hide, there’s no reason to wait until August,” Zamora said. “New Mexicans have a right to know whether their representative in Washington is working for them or for her own portfolio.”The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration. Zamora is a third-generation New Mexico farmer and rancher and current state legislator running to flip New Mexico’s Third Congressional District. ###

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